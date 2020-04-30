|
Doris E. Rehfeldt
Appleton - Doris Rehfeldt, age 91 of Appleton, passed away on Wednesday morning, April 29, 2020 at Willow Lane Assisted Living in Appleton. Doris was born in Neenah on December 29, 1928, daughter of the late Walter and Bertha (Hanson) Schroeder. On May 28, 1949, she married Roland Rehfeldt at Martin Luther Ev. Lutheran Church in Neenah. He preceded her in death in 2003. Doris and Roland were longtime and faithful members of St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Appleton.
As a young woman, Doris was employed by the Kimberly Clark Corporation, and later worked for H.C. Prange in downtown Appleton. She was a wonderful mother, grandma, and great-grandma, and was much loved by her entire family. She was also a generous and loving wife, who cared for Roland for ten years after his accident. Last, but not least, she was well known for her fifty-five years of making venison sauerbraten for the guys at the deer camp.
Doris is survived by two sons: Randall (Shirley) Rehfeldt and Thomas (Lynn) Rehfeldt, both of Grand Chute; three grandchildren: Scott Rehfeldt, Amy (Brian) Luebke, and Mackenzie (Michael) Vandenberg; seven great-grandchildren: Emmeline Vandenberg, Aubrey Rehfeldt, Madilyn Luebke, Grace Luebke, Claire Luebke, Tyler Bungert, and Caleb Bungert; and a brother-in-law: Ralph Milkowski of Milwaukee.
Due to current circumstances, a private service for the family will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Though the service is private, it will be broadcast live at the funeral home website. For information on how to view the service, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband in 2003, a sister Betty Milkowski, and a brother Marvin (Myra Amundson) Schroeder.
The family would like to offer their special thanks to the caregivers for their love and compassion. To everyone at Willow Lane Assisted Living and Compassus Hospice, we will never forget your kindness.
Drive safe Mom - straight to heaven.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020