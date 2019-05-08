Services
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
200 N. Commercial Street
Neenah, WI
Memorial service
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
200 N. Commercial Street
Neenah, WI
Neenah - Doris Elaine Spiegelberg Roth, 93, died Monday April 29, 2019. She was born November 5, 1925, in Dale, WI; daughter of the late Arnold and Laura (Beckman) Spiegelberg. Doris graduated from Little Wolf High School, Manawa in 1944. She married Samuel H. Roth Jr. on May 30, 1947 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Neenah.

Doris grew up on a dairy farm and later worked with Sam on their farms until 1965, when they moved to Menasha. As a young woman, Doris worked at resorts in Rhinelander and Waupaca and was a nanny in Milwaukee and Neenah. Upon marriage she raised four successful children, tended the household and answered the phone part-time for the Roth Oil Company. Doris enjoyed doing crafts, growing and arranging flowers and collecting anything related to birds, especially cardinals. For over 50 years, Doris was an active member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Menasha, serving in many roles. In 2016 she joined St. Paul Lutheran Church where Sam and Doris were married, and where their children were baptized.

Doris and Sam moved to Island Shores, Neenah in 2008, where Doris enjoyed participating in many activities. She was known as the "flower lady". In 2018, Doris moved to the VNA Memory Care unit, Neenah.

Doris is survived by her four children: Ellen (Greg) Metko, Ironwood, MI; Jeff (Kris) Roth, Manawa, Gary (Nancy), Roth, Manawa, and Warren Roth, Menasha; five granddaughters: Amy (Brian) Canfield, Madison, Ashley (Jon Kralik) Roth, Appleton, Jennifer (Nick) Heineman, Shiocton, Rachel Roth, Sherwood and Anna Roth, Eau Claire; six great grandchildren: Jack and Ben Canfield, Nadia and Katarina Kralik, and Tristan and Landon Heineman. She is further survived by her brother, Vilas Spiegelberg, Manawa, sister in-law, Carol Spiegelberg, Ogdensburg; in-laws: Naomi (James) Bryant, Penny Farms, Fl; Rev. Dr. John Roth, Miami, FL; and former daughter in-law, Katie Pritzl, Sherwood. Doris was preceded in death by her husband Sam; an infant daughter; two brothers and sister in-law: Ray (Elaine) Spiegelberg, and Lyle Spiegelberg; in-laws: Elizabeth (Dick) Hinds, Rev. Marcus Otterbein, Louis (Janet) Roth, William (Carol) Roth and Bonnie Roth.

Visitation will be held Monday May 13, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 200 N. Commercial Street, Neenah beginning at 10:00 AM. Memorial service to celebrate Doris will begin at 11:00 AM with Rev. Sandra Crase officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, The Community Clothes Closet or to Valley VNA Senior Care.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 8, 2019
