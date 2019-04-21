|
Doris H. Voigt
Menasha - Doris Helena Voigt passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 16 at the age of 96. She was born at home in Greenville January 9, 1923, the daughter of the late John and Adela (Bork) Schroeder. She was baptized at home January 28, 1923 and was confirmed in her faith May 2, 1937. On April 13, 1944, she married Nyal Voigt in Appleton. Together, they returned to Santa Rosa, CA, where he was stationed with the Army Air Corps. Following the war, they came to Neenah before making their home in Menasha where they raised their five children. They shared 56 years of marriage before his passing in 2000.
Doris was devoted to her family, her faith and her community, using her talents as an excellent cook, baker and tireless worker at events ranging from church German dinners to funerals. Her talents in art and baking resulted in beautifully decorated cakes for weddings, graduations, baptisms and confirmations for her extended family and friends. Her keen eye for detail enabled her to produce drawings, Artex tablecloths, embroidered dishtowels and many other decorative items. Gardening, birdwatching, a berry patch and flowers, especially African violets and geraniums, brought her much enjoyment. She bowled for many years and travelled with family and friends.
Doris was a devout member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Menasha, where she served in a number of positions for the Ladies Aid, Missionary Circle, AAL Branch and any other activity where she could help. She was a member of the PTA at her children's schools, a Cub Scout Den Mother and Brownie assistant, and later a member of Menasha Homemakers and American Legion Auxiliary.
Doris is survived by her children: Lynn (Roy) Schmidt and sons Anthony (Cathy) and Brian (Michelle, deceased),Yukari (exchange student); Donald (Kathryn), and sons Dieter (friend Dawn) Nicholas (Tina), and Aaron (Laura); Roger (Merry), and sons Eric (Brittney) and William (Jennifer); Randal and sons Robin and Ryan; daughter-in-law Christine, and children Angelica (Robert) Huettl, Robert (friend Kristin), Angela, and Lori (Wesley) Soehrmann. Survivors also include 11 great-grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, and five step great-grandchildren. She is further survived by brother-in-law Franklin Roesler, many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and Nyal, she was preceded in death by a son, Charles; a brother Harold (Dorothy) Schroeder, and sisters Adeline (Wilbert) Hintz, Frances Roesler, and Ethel (Roland) Kaphingst.
The Christian Funeral for Doris will be celebrated Wednesday, April 24, at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Menasha, with Rev. Steven Billings officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Memorial gifts in Doris' name to Trinity Lutheran Church, Menasha or to a would be appreciated.
The family is especially grateful to Dr. Patricia Demery, and the staff and caregivers at CarePartners Assisted Living, Appleton.
