Doris H. Whitcomb
Kimberly - Doris H. Whitcomb, 94, of Kimberly, passed away on Wednesday October 2, 2019, after her battle with dementia. She was born on August 22, 1925, to the late Reinhold and Luella (Blair) Marquardt in Marinette, WI. Doris was a devoted Christian, homemaker and mother to 6 children. She enjoyed designing and making arts and crafts as well as sewing and gardening. Doris loved music, she always had the radio on and recording a variety of different styles of songs.
Doris is survived by her children Curtis (Monique) Whitcomb, Gail (Dennis) Vander Velden, Karen (Randy) Wettstein and Glenn (Marie) Whitcomb, grandchildren Cory (Melissa) Whitcomb, Renee Geiger, Ben Geiger, Adam (Jessica) Whitcomb and Nicole Geiger, and 8 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her sister Gracie (Tim) Pauley and Shirlee Miklich and her brother Lyle (Katie) Marquardt.
Doris was preceded in death by her husbands Frank Geiger and Walter Whitcomb, son Laurence Geiger and daughter Regina Joosten.
The funeral liturgy for Doris will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 14, 2019, at HOLY SPIRIT PARISH, 600 East Kimberly Ave., Kimberly, with Fr. Carl Schmidt officiating. Burial will take place in Holy Name Cemetery, Kimberly.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the in Doris' name.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Oct. 9, 2019