Doris H. (Blank) Zenefski
Neenah - Doris Zenefski, age 102, formerly of Appleton and Menasha, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2020 at Rennes Health Center of Appleton.
Doris Hilda (Blank) Zenefski was born in Neenah on March 8, 1918 to the late Charles and Hilda (Sorenson) Blank. Doris graduated from Neenah High School. She married Norbert "Nubs" Zenefski. After nearly 43 years of married life, her husband passed away in 1982, and she became a fiercely independent widow! In addition to being a wife and mother, Doris filled a large behind the scenes roll in the family business, "Zenefski Photos"! Later in life, she worked as an Auxiliary volunteer at Appleton Medical Center, and worked 23 years in their gift shop.
While married to Nubs, Doris attended St John the Baptist Catholic Church in Menasha. Years later, after the death of her husband, she rejoined her home church, St Paul's Lutheran Church in Neenah.
God, family and home were all important to Doris, in that order. She was a good and faithful friend to those who knew her and a "bit of a character" as well. At age 75, she enjoyed her first ride on her sons Harley Davidson motorcycle as well as walking (and doing the polka) on stilts!
Card games (Rummy and Solitaire) were her favorites. She enjoyed Liberace, the flamboyant pianist and entertainer back in the Black and White TV days, Johnny Cash and polka bands. Christmas was her favorite time of year when all her boys and families would gather for dinner and abundant gifts followed by another meal. It was a year in planning! We are all left with a lifetime of special Christmas memories. Spending time with her parents, sisters and brother were always special as they were a close family. Doris was the last one to pass on.
For many years, Doris and her son, Brian, were part of a group of friends that met frequently at the Golden Corral restaurant. She once commented that she felt blessed with family, friends and great neighbors.
Doris will be missed by her sons, Rick (Mary) of Hortonville, Paul (Laure) of Sturgeon Bay, and Brian (friend Alethea) of Neenah, 7 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandson. In addition, Doris is survived by her sisters-in-law, Dorothy (Zenefski) Forsythe of Neenah, Arlene (Schafer) Stanton Zenefski and many nieces and nephews from both sides of the family.
Doris was proceeded in death by her husband, Nubs, son, Charles, her parents, brother Melvin and sisters Vera, Helen and Mary Jean, their spouses, and a few nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service for Doris will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 11:00 am at St Paul's Lutheran Church, 200 N. Commercial Street, Neenah. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 am until time of service. Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Neenah.
The family would like to thank the care team at Rennes health Center-Appleton as well as her doctors for the care they provided to Doris. Special thanks to Pastor Sandra and St Paul's Lutheran Church family for their love, prayers, meals and many visits.
