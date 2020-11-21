Doris M. (Rochon) Vander VeldenAppleton - Doris M (Rochon) Vander Velden, 99, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Brewster Village with her family by her side. She was born on April 6, 1921 in Iron River, MI to the late William and Amelia (Raiche) Rochon.A 1940 graduate of Appleton West High School, Doris then married Harold Vander Velden in 1943 and shared 52 years in marriage before his passing in 1995.Doris is survived by her daughter; Cherlene "Sherry" Manteuffel, granddaughter; Kelly Seiler, great-grandson and Apple of Her Eye; Connor Seiler, and her many nieces, nephews and godchildren.A Charter Member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Doris worked at Zwickers Knitting Mill for 32 years before retiring in 1984. She was a talented seamstress and had a passion for sewing, baking/cooking and crafting. She kept her sewing room humming whenever she had a moment to spare. Doris cherished her family and her dedication to her great-grandson, Connor, stood out for all to see. She was his biggest cheerleader attending every event shouting out "you can do it!" with her thumb held up high.Doris was preceded in death by her husband; Harold, her parents, sisters, brothers and in-laws, leaving her "the last woman standing".The family would like to extend the most sincere thank you to the entire staff at Brewster Village and the many friends Doris made. Thank you for all of your love, friendship and tender care that you have given her over the last 4 years and for making her life enjoyable. Oh the memories and laughter we will cherish.A Memorial Service will be held at St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 which will be Doris's 100th Birthday. Visitation will be from 10:00am until 12:00pm with Service to follow. A Celebration of Life will follow with location and time TBD.I thought of you with love today, but that is nothing new. I thought about you yesterday, and the days before that too. I think of you in silence, I often speak your name. All I have are your memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is my keepsake, with which I'll never part. God has you in his keeping, I have you in my heart.