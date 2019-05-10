|
Doris Mae Franz
Hilbert, Wisconsin - Doris Mae Franz, age 89, returned to her heavenly home on May 7, 2019. Her firm belief in God and her devotion to her family guided her throughout her life.
Doris was born on September 19, 1929 to the late Christian & Pauline (Bennin) Glasow. Doris married Willard J. Franz on June 12, 1948 at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Hilbert. She was a lifelong member of the parish and was involved in various organizations and roles in the church including the Finance Committee and the church choir.
Doris lived a full life as a resident of Hilbert where she enjoyed working and interacting with employees at Wispride Cheese in Hilbert. Following her retirement, she continued working at the elementary school kitchen and finally serving meals to seniors at the Village Hall.
Throughout her life, Doris was involved in many activities ranging from Scouting to the Calumet Homemaker's Association. Doris enjoyed bowling, cooking, baking, canning, traveling and attending concerts and theatrical events featuring her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Doris loved to get in her car and drive, often assisting friends with their errands. Doris liked going out to eat and socializing. She enjoyed watching the Packers and Brewers in addition to country music and Polka shows. Doris especially valued the time she spent with her family and family gatherings.
Doris is survived by her sons: David (Linda) Franz of Hilbert, Jim Franz of Gurnee, IL, Tim (Jennifer) Franz of Oshkosh, daughter-in-law: Linda (Garth) Wegner; and a son-in-law: Don (Kathy) Beach. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, whom she loved dearly, twelve great grandchildren; and her beloved sister: Louann Seidl; a brother-in-law: Tom Maguire; in addition to many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Willard; her son: Willard, Jr. a daughter: Sandra Beach; a sister: Elverta (Bob) Olson; a brother: Christian "Chip" (Bev) Glasow; a brother-in-law: Bob Seidl; and a sister-in-law: Gloria Maguire.
Funeral service will be at 4:00 pm on Monday, May 13, 2019 at St. Peter Lutheran Church (43 N. 3rd St.) in Hilbert with Rev. Mark Krueger officiating. Burial will follow in the Parish Cemetery. A time of visitation will be held at the church from 12:00 Noon until 3:45 pm on Monday, May 13, 2019.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 10, 2019