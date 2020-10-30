Doris Mae NoeldnerBrillion - Doris Mae Noeldner, age 90 of Brillion, WI was called to her Lord on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Eastcastle Place in Milwaukee.Doris was born March 13, 1930 in Two Rivers, WI to the late Leonard and Gusta Krueger Marquardt. On June 27, 1954 she was married to Gerhold H. Noeldner at her home church of St. John's Lutheran in Two Rivers. Pastors Zarling and Haase presided over the ceremony. Doris and Gerry were blessed with four sons and one daughter. Gerry preceded her in death on February 24, 2015.Doris was a 1948 graduate of Washington High School in Two Rivers. After receiving her teacher's training at Dr. Martin Luther College, New Ulm, MN and Concordia Lutheran College in River Forest, IL, she taught 5th and 6th grade at Bethlehem Lutheran School in Hortonville, WI in 1950. From 1951 - 1954, Doris taught grades 3 - 5 at Trinity Lutheran in Brillion and it was there that she met Gerry, the love of her life, and remained an active member until her death. While at Trinity, Doris held various offices including president of School Club and president of Ladies Aid. She was secretary of the Manitowoc Lutheran Ladies Guild for 2 terms, was a member of Trinity Lutheran's Concordia choir, the Lutheran Women's Missionary Society and the Organization of WELS Lutheran Seniors. Some of Doris' most wonderful memories were from her countless hours volunteering for her church and her children's schools. From reading to school children, to chairing events, working at funerals, baking pans of goodies, serving meals, and everything in between, nothing brought Doris more joy than serving her church and her family. She found great reward in the friendships that were made and fostered through these activities, several of which date back to her college years.After retirement, Doris and Gerry enjoyed 11 seasons wintering in Tucson, AZ. They were fortunate to do a great deal of travel during their marriage including several cruises and trips to Europe, Alaska, Hawaii and other locations throughout the US, often times focusing their travel on visiting their children and grandchildren.Doris will be remembered for many things, but first and foremost that her faith and family were the fiber of her being. She was a devoted wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, daughter-in-law, sister, sister-in-law, and aunt whose family was her priority. She was an avid reader, walker, and homemaker and never passed up a fun game of Hand and Foot with family or friends.Survivors who now mourn Doris' death include their five children and families. Sons: Dr. Steven and Pamela of Newport Beach, CA; SMSgt (retired) Scott and Heike of Colorado Springs, CO and children: Jason and Christopher (Rebecca); Mark and Ruth of South Bend, IN and children: Joshua (Janice) and Jacob; Michael and Juli of Katy, TX and children: Patrick, Megan, Tristan, Aiden, Ali (Adam) Robin and Austin King; Daughter: Lori (Noeldner) and Joel Hassler of Whitefish Bay, WI and children: Blake and Brenna; two great-grandsons: River and Dillan; and one great-granddaughter: Bayleigh. She is further survived by one sister-in-law: Margaret Pahl of Brillion; one brother-in-law: Paul Noeldner Jr. of Suamico; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Doris was preceded in death by her husband Gerhold H. Noeldner; parents Leonard and Gusta Marquardt; siblings: Dr. William F. Marquardt (Patricia), Alma Leiser, Edgar Marquardt, Laura Roach (Eugene), Walter Marquardt, and Dale Marquardt; brother-in-law: Roger Pahl; one niece: Judy King; and one great-niece: Kari Lindsey.A private family service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Brillion on Friday, November 6 at 11:00 am. Officiating will be Rev. Ross Henzi. Burial will take place at Trinity Lutheran Church cemetery in Brillion.Online condolences may be made.In lieu of flowers, memorials honoring Doris' memory may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church, 601 E National Ave, Brillion, WI 54110.The family wishes to thank the staffs at Eastcastle Place and Holistic Hospice in Milwaukee for the outstanding care they provided Doris the past two years, the Trinity pastors for their dedicated leadership and unending support these many years, and the entire Trinity community for their friendship over more than six decades."I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in me will live, even though he dies; and whoever lives and believes in me will never die." John 11:25 and 26