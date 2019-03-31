Services
Doris Mae Steele


Appleton, Wisconsin - Doris Mae Steele, 81 years, passed away March 24, 2019 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center - Appleton. She was born August 12, 1937 to Wallace and Irene Stutzman (Bergholtz) in the Town of Center, Wisconsin. On September 17, 1955 Roy and Doris Steele were married in the Town of Center.

Doris will be missed by her husband Roy Steele, children Traci (Bruce) King and their children Bruce R. and Montague; U.S.M.C. Ret. Master SGT. Sean (Valerie) Steele and their son Trevor. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents.

Doris was an avid listener of country music and had a keen eye for decorating her home. Most of all she loved to spend time with her loving family.

Private services held.

Special thank you to Dr. Norma Turk and the staff on the 6th floor at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center - Appleton for their professional and compassionate care of Doris.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 31, 2019
