Doris Marie (Becker) Endries
Green Bay - Doris Marie (Becker) Endries born on April 17, 1935 in Forest Junction, WI passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 17, 2019 in Green Bay, WI. She was the daughter of the late Adolph and Alice (Stebane) Becker and spent her childhood years living on a farm before the family moved to the City of Brillion where Doris attended and graduated from Brillion High School.
On Sept. 11, 1956, she was united in marriage to Raymond, also of Brillion, and started a family. The family soon moved to the Green Bay area. She was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church, Ashwaubenon, and the Loyal Order of the Moose. Doris had worked many part time jobs over the years notably working in retail where she enjoyed meeting and greeting customers.
Doris raised six children. Being an only child, she was happy to have a large family.
Survivors include four sons and two daughters-in-law: Randy and Carol, Appleton, Don and Vicky, Dykesville, Mike, Green Bay, and Dale (special friend Jody), Green Bay; two daughters and one son-in-law: Denise and Dennis Hoffmann, Green Bay, and Ann Endries, Neenah; 13 grandchildren: Cody, Carson, Greg, Kristi, Traci, Dustin, Derek, Kaitlyn, Sophia, Grace, Eva, Dawson and Dayton: three great grandchildren, brother and sisters in law Bob and Pat Endries and Judy Hernke; many nephews, nieces, cousins and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond, her parents, mother in law Marie Endries, father in law Wilfred (Evelyn) Endries; many aunts, uncles and cousins, who she spent many happy childhood years with; brothers and sister in law Don and Estelle Endries and Ron Hernke.
Friends and family may visit from 11:00-2:30 with service beginning at 2:30 at Wieting Funeral Home of Brillion on Friday December 27. Burial to follow at Brillion Community Cemetery.
The family would like to thank her wonderful caregivers at Brown County Community Treatment Center- Bayshore Village for the love and care they have given her over the years she was there.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23, 2019