Doris "Dorie" MoerickeAppleton - Doris (Dorie) Bernice Moericke, 96, of Appleton, WI, died on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Carolina Assisted Living facility of Appleton, WI, with family by her side. She was born January 21, 1924, in Black Creek, WI, to Ben and Minnie Schroeder.She married the love of her life, Douglas (Doug) Kenneth Moericke on May 24, 1947 in Appleton, WI, where made their first home and started their family. They moved frequently throughout their years of marriage. They lived in West Bend, Beaver Dam, Baraboo, Stevens Point, and Wisconsin Rapids, finally coming back home to Appleton. Dorie and Doug were blessed with three beautiful children, Connie (Roger) Housner, Steve (Joan) Moericke, and Doug (Nancy McGuire) Moericke. Thinking she would never be a grandmother, she was further blessed with 13 grandchildren: Ryan (Kate), Chad (Kylie Cherpes), and Ross (Lindsey) Housner; Melissa, Stacey, Chuck, Thom, Ben (Heather), Matt (Amber), Devonte, and Austin Moericke; and Kya and Larkin Hooker-Moericke. Her blessings continued with 9 great grandchildren, Liam, Aidan, Devon, and Noah Housner, and Micah, Chandler, Lyric, Landon, and Layce Moericke. Micah's special name for her was "Grandma Turkey Neck", a term of endearment which she cherished.Dorie was one of a kind with an ever-present smile. She always had a kind word for family, friends, and all who were lucky enough to meet her. Her family was the center of her life and her husband, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren were the joys of her life. Her wisdom and philosophy in life taught us to be inclusive with others, nonjudgmental, and to ensure all were ok. She was part of the greatest generation with a strong work ethic and she held her family in the highest regard.As part of the WWII war effort, she worked as a ball bearing inspector in Detroit. To keep the home fires burning, Dorie sent a lock of hair to her sweet Doug as he served his country in the Coast Guard. She actively served her community with various civil projects as a member of the Beaver Dam Jaycettes. Dorie had a special gift for hosting family gatherings and themed or costume parties with friends for evenings of fun. She was an exceptional wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Her gentle spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew her.Dorie enjoyed her collections of angels, butterflies and the rocks she and Doug collected on their many trips. They shared a 63-year journey through a life well lived and enjoyed so many sunsets together.She was preceded in death by her husband Doug, her parents, daughter Connie, son-in-law Roger, and grandsons Austin and Aidan, and all ten of her siblings, leaving her "the last woman standing".Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Valley Funeral Home, 2211 N. Richmond Street, Appleton, WI, 54911. Visitation will be 4 to 7 pm on Thursday, October 22, 2020 and on Friday from 10 am until the time of service. A face mask / covering and social distancing will be required. The funeral will also be live streamed on Facebook. Dorie was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and Pastor Frye will officiate the service. Burial will follow at Appleton Highland Memorial Park. Dorie will be laid to eternal rest next to her loving husband Doug, where they will continue observing the sunsets together.The family would like to thank all of the wonderful and caring staff at Carolina Assisted Living and Ascension Hospice team for their kindness, compassion and care.