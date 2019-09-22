Resources
Doris R. Schwandt


1921 - 2019
Doris R. Schwandt Obituary
Doris R. Schwandt

Shiocton - Doris R. Schwandt passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at her daughter's home. She was born January 4, 1921, daughter of the late Anton and Ida (Anderson) Johnson. After graduating from Clintonville High School, Doris married Virgil R. Schwandt on August 16, 1939. He preceded her in death on February 22, 1996.

Doris is survived by her son Charles, his son Rick (Lynn), their son, Stephan (Cassie), their daughter Elise (Mom's great-great granddaughter); daughter Alyssa Schwandt. Charles' son Scott Schwandt; daughter Diane (Peter) Lutz, her son William Brugger, his daughter Kimmie and Kimmie's half sister, Kylie Klatt, and Peter's son Jon Lutz. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband; parents; daughter in-law Audrey Schwandt; son in-law Wayne Brugger; brothers, Leroy, Chester (Shirley), Richard, Robert (Betty) Johnson; Virgil's parents, siblings and spouses, nieces and nephews.

Private family services will be held at First Ev. Lutheran Church in Shiocton, with Pastor Paul Hinz officiating. Burial will be in Shiocton Bovina Cemetery, Town of Bovina.

Special thanks to Heartland Home Health Care and Hospice, all your wonderful nurses and CNA's. Also, special thank you to Crystal who supported me these last days. I couldn't have done it without you. Diane

We'll miss you Mom but Dads been waiting. Love you.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 22, 2019
