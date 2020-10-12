1/1
Dorothy A. Buchholz
Dorothy A. Buchholz

Weyauwega - Dorothy A Buchholz, age 87 of Weyauwega, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, October 10, 2020. She was born on March 29, 1933 in the Town of Royalton, daughter of the late John and Blanche (Lambrecht) Genske. On Decemeber 7, 1952 she was united in marriage to Russell Buchholz at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Weyauwega. He preceded her in death on October 15, 2013. Dorothy enjoyed baking, gardening, traveling and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Weyauwega and was active for many years in their Ladies Aid. One of her favorite sayings was "be kind, considerate, and thoughtful" which is how she lived her life and instilled those values in others.

She is survived by five children: James (Esther) Buchholz, Brian (Judy) Buchholz, Susan (Rory) Borchardt, Sally Buchholz and Bill (Barb) Buchholz; grandchildren: Andy (Sara) Buchholz, Matthew Buchholz, Michael (Jennifer) Buchholz, Wendy (Ross) Schlomann, Tyler (Meghan) Buchholz, and Sarah (Nathan) Northcutt; great-grandchildren: Hailey, Aaron and Pella Buchholz, Rorey Schlomann; sisters-in-law Marjorie Buchholz and Joyce Genske, and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers: John, William, and Louis Genske, and grandson Eric Buchholz.

A memorial service for Dorothy will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church in Weyauwega with Rev. Aaron Kristopeit officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Weyauwega. A gathering of family of friends will take place at the church from 9:30 am until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Peter Lutheran Church. Please wear a mask and observe social distancing guidelines. Dorothy's service will be recorded and a link placed on her obituary page on the website for those who are unable to attend.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cline-Hanson-Dahlke Funeral Homes & Crematory Services
200 South Mill Street
Weyauwega, WI 54983
920-867-3399
