Dorothy A. Gehrt
Menasha - Dorothy Arlene (Richter) Gehrt was born in Clintonville, Wisconsin, on March 9, 1931. She died on June 15, 2019. She married Donald A. Gehrt on April 11, 1953. Together they had four children, Randy, Kevin, Kathy and Lori, eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Together they ran a real estate construction and development firm and were landlords to many people over the years.
Dorothy is survived by: her husband of sixty six years, Donald; her four children: Randolph, Kevin (Denise), Kathleen (Robert) Brost and Lori (Dale) McNamee; her eight grandchildren: Christopher (Sarah) Gehrt, Bryan Gehrt, Adam (Miriam) Gehrt, Makenzie Gehrt, Allyse (Stephen) Panaro, Trevor Brost (special friend, Jessica Laabs), Nicole McNamee (special friend, Logan Flood) and Elizabeth McNamee; and her five great grandchildren: Charles Gehrt, Brynn Gehrt, Raegan Gehrt, Calyx Gehrt, and Mara Gehrt. She is also survived by sister-in-law, Irna Kromm; and brothers-in-law: Edward (Joanne) Gehrt, Herman Gehrt, Roger (Delores) Gehrt, Charles (Marge) Gehrt, Dennis (Carol) Gehrt and Gary (Sallee) Gehrt; many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore Richter, Dora (Richter) Burrow; and her step father, Oscar Burrow; her twin brother, Donald (Marie) Richter; her sisters: Phyllis (Gus) Fuhrman, and Joyce Streicher; her father-in- law and mother in law, Leonard and Elsie Gehrt; her brother and sisters-in-law: Kenneth and Verdell Gehrt, John and Edith Liebzeit, Peter Kromm, Shirley Bender Gehrt; and her nephew, David Richter.
Dorothy lived a long and happy life with her Donald. She was incredibly active her entire life, maintaining a large garden well into her eighties. She snowmobiled well into her seventies. She was walking up and down the hill at their cottage until weeks before she died. Needless to say, she ran circles around the rest of us. She loved the church and was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church of Menasha and their Ladies Aid for many years. She was creative and energetic, she loved doing crafts of all kinds and bowling with her friends for years. She gave ceramic Christmas trees to all her nieces and nephews as wedding gifts. She loved her dog, Missy and took her everywhere with her. While up north at their cottage, she could be found sitting around the campfire or playing cards with her family.
The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 300 Broad St., Menasha, with Rev. Steven Billings officiating. The visitation will be held at Menasha's Westgor Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, and again at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Donations may be made to the Salvation Army and Fox Valley Memory Project in Dorothy's name.
Dorothy's family would like to thank the Valley VNA for all of their care over the past couple of years and the Theda Clark Medical Center for their assistance and comfort over the past few weeks.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 17, 2019