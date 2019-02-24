|
Dorothy A. Gregory
Appleton -
95, passed away on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. She was born Jan. 17, 1924 to George and Maud (O'Connor) Cook near Burlington, WI. Her early years were spent in rural Burlington and she attended St. Mary's Grade and High School. After graduation she worked in Milwaukee, where she met and married Frank Gregory of Platteville, WI on May 24, 1952 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Burlington.
Dorothy is survived by her two sons: Michael (Patricia) Gregory, Eau Claire and their children: Gail, Tracy, Anna and Steven; Timothy (Michelle Johnson) Gregory; and his daughter Morgan; a sister, Joan Hennengfield, Burlington, WI.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank in 2003; a sister, Mary (Maurice) Hovland and brothers: Donald (Helen) Cook and Harold (Elsie) Cook.
Dorothy was a charter member and an active member of St. Bernadette Parish, joining in 1953. From 1966-77 she was Vice President of the Blessed Virgin Society. She was also a committee chair person in charge of publicity, organization and daily events. One of the first ladies to be President of 'The Ladies of St. Bernadette'.
She was also secretary in the religious education office for 11 years. Secretary for Church Women United, worked for Man Power (Blue Cross, Blue Shield) and the WI Tissue Mill for two years. Dorothy was a parish secretary at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church for 10 years, retiring in 1993.
Upon retirement she continued to be active at St. Bernadette parish. She was the Sacristan who took loving care of the towels and altar linen, servers albs, and Father's albs for years.
Dorothy had a devout devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary and the Rosary and tried to attend Mass daily. She will be remembered as a caring person who loved her family and friends and greeted everyone with a smile.
A Mass of Resurrection for Dorothy will be held at 11 AM, Friday, March 1, 2019 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church (2331 E. Lourdes Ave) Appleton with Rev. Jon Thorson officiating. Interment will be in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Appleton. Friends may visit the family directly at church on Friday from 9 - 11AM. Memorials may be directed to the church.
Dorothy would like to thank her dear friend Lorraine Grishaber for her friendship, Michelle Johnson for looking after her as well as the staff at The Bridges.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019