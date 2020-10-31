Dorothy A. Kiefer
Sherwood - Dorothy Kiefer, age 97 of Sherwood, passed away due to complications of Covid-19 on October 29, 2020 at St. Paul Home in Kaukauna. Dorothy was born December 26, 1922 in Bonesteel, South Dakota, daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Skalla) Schumacher. A graduate of Stockbridge High School, she married Arthur Kiefer on October 22, 1942, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Stockbridge. They began their married life in Paso Robles, California, where Art was stationed at Camp Roberts until he shipped out. After the war they built a house in Sherwood where they lived and raised their family.
Many will remember Dorothy for her work at the Sherwood Post Office, as well as being a generous woman who was always willing to help anyone at any time at all.
She was a wonderful mother and grandmother who was also a skilled cook and baker. She enjoyed sharing her goods with family and friends. In her younger years, she was active with the St. Ann's Society, Calumet County Homemakers, the American Legion Auxiliary, and was a lifetime member of St John-Sacred Heart Church in Sherwood.
Dorothy is survived by her loving children: David (Ellen) Kiefer of Chippewa Falls, Lynn Kiefer of Kaukauna, Donna (Terry) Van De Vyvere of Wichita Falls, Texas; Michael (Becky) Kiefer of Monson, Massachusetts, and Janet (Peter) Gilbertson of Mount Prospect, Illinois; two daughters-in-law: Suzanne Kiefer (Peter) Rosenberg of Augusta, Maine; and Sanae Juri Kiefer of Wildwood, Florida. She also leaves behind a sister: Mildred Christie, a sister-in-law: Genrose Kiefer, seventeen grandchildren. nine great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Arthur, sons James Kiefer and Ronald Kiefer, siblings: Vincent (Ida) Schumacher, Lester (Marie) Schumacher, Aelred (Madeline) Schumacher, Maxine (Robert) Kettenhofen, and a brother-in-law Justin Christie.
Due to current circumstances, a private service will be held for the family, and Dorothy will be buried at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Sherwood. A public celebration of her life will be held for family and friends at a later date.
You may view a livestream of Dorothy's funeral service by visiting her obituary page at www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com
on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at 1:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to St. Paul Elder Services, 316 E. 14th Street - Kaukauna, WI 54130.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the loving staff at St. Paul Home for the care and compassion shown to Dorothy over the last seven years. We will never forget your kindness.
For more information or to share a memory with the family, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com
