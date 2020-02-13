|
|
Dorothy A. McIntire
Appleton - Dorothy A. McIntire (Staidl), age 80, passed away from a lengthy illness on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Century Oaks Care Facility, Appleton, WI. She was the former Dorothy Staidl, the daughter of Stanley and Catherine (Tepp) Staidl. She was born May 31, 1939 in Appleton, WI. She married Ron McIntire on Sept 3, 1966. Dorothy graduated from St. Mary's Catholic High School in Appleton and worked as most of her career as a Cosmetologist. She raised 5 wonderful children including twins. Dorothy enjoyed crocheting, doing puzzles, and playing with her dogs. She was passionate about attending to her rose garden as well as growing delicate orchids inside.
She is survived by her Husband Ronnie, 5 children: Theresa (Reg) Penner of Newport Beach, CA, Martin (Hope) McIntire of Hilbert, WI, Kathy (Kip Kachinski,) McIntire of Delavan, WI, Michael McIntire of IN and John McIntire of Vancouver, W A; 4 Grandchildren: Jeremy (Brittany) Goffard, Charity (Trevor) Magnuson, Jacob Kachinski, and Savannah Karnes. 5 Great Grandchildren, Sister, Mary Kay Krause of Appleton, WI, and Brother, George (Phyllis) Staidl of Pinedale, WY, and many Nieces and Nephews. She is preceded in death by her Father and Mother (Stanley & Catherine Staidl), Sister-In-Law (Donna Staidl), Brother-In-Law (Calvin Krause), and Brother-In-Law (Everett Rooyakkers).
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Saviours Lutheran Church, 3009 N. Meade St, Appleton, WI with Pastor Dee Sim officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Entombment will be at Appleton Highland Memorial Park Mausoleum.
A special thanks to Heartland Hospice (DePere) and Century Oaks Care Facility (Appleton) for the kindness, care, and compassion in taking care of Dorothy during her illness.
In lieu of other gestures of sympathy, a memorial fund is being established in Dorothy's honor.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 13 to Feb. 19, 2020