|
|
Dorothy Ann Suttner
Brillion - Dorothy Ann Suttner (nee Van Derven), of Brillion, passed away peacefully on August 22, 2019, surrounded by family, after a long battle with COPD. She was born to John Christian Van Derven and Clara Marie (Terrien), on April 7, 1924, in Allouez, WI. Although she was almost named Mildred, they finally settled on Dorothy, which means Gift of God. She graduated from school in Allouez, WI at the age of 14, which was not unusual for the time. At the age of 16 she learned how to sew through the Milwaukee NYA Training Program, where she made duffel bags for World War II military personnel. After graduating from this program, she went to work for Northern Glove & Mitten Co in Green Bay, WI. A short time later she began working the soda fountain at Lison's Drug Store and as a cashier at Cohen's Department Store, both located in Green Bay, WI. This provided her a great opportunity to talk to people, something she enjoyed doing throughout her life. Dorothy married Carroll Bass on Nov 25, 1949 in Ft Collins, CO. He preceded her in death on June 9, 1958. Dorothy and Carroll had 2 wonderful children, David and Dianne. Because she became a widower at such a young age, she grew very close to them. Dorothy later married Lester Wenzel Suttner on Oct 12, 1960 in Hilbert, WI. He preceded her in death on Jan 30, 1985. She and her husband Les ran Suttner Oil Co in Forest Junction until around 1980. Her work career ended at Hernke Cheese in Hilbert, WI, where she became the first person to officially retire from the company, in July 1989. Dorothy was known for having a gentle heart and a quick witted sense of humor. She shared that humor with us right up until the end. Having been born during the depression and prohibition she made the most of a simple life. Babysitting an entire evening for 25 cents, housekeeping for local families, using the cemetery as a sledding hill and sneaking into Hochgreve Brewing with her copper cup in hand. Dorothy loved her Packers, especially Gilbert Brown and Clay Matthews. It's no wonder she took interest in the home team - at age 14 she had the pleasure of babysitting for Curly Lambeau's son and often listened to Don Hutson sing lullabies to his daughter.
In her early 30's she saved a boys life, because she remembered seeing someone 'pat' her brother John's back when he was choking on a chicken bone. She always joked because when she patted the boys back, 2 pennies came out, giving her his 2-cents worth. She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Dianne (Michael) Binish of Appleton, daughter-in-law, Pam Bass of Green Bay, step-children, Julie (Jim) Bubnik of DePere and James Suttner of Chilton. Also survived by grandchildren, Corrie (special friend Chris) Bass of Pembine, Chad (Becky) Bass of Suamico, Tracy (Andrew) Hengst of Little Chute, Tony (Lisa) Koch of Foreston, MN, Elizabeth Binish of Green Bay, Sarah (Jason) Quella of Appleton, Cari (Marc) Frederikson of Plover, Jeni Suttner of Appleton, Kristin (Erik) Ducklow of Oshkosh, Ross (Megan) Snover of Madison and Evan Snover of Tucson, AZ. Great-grandchildren, Jacob (Tara) Nicklaus, Jordan Welch, Terrel (fiance Abby) Welch, Brandon Bass, Brady Bass, Brock Bass, Kelsey Hengst, Kendall Hengst, Isaac Koch, Katelyn Koch, Madelaine Smith, Olivia Quella, Nora Quella, Ava Frederickson, Everett Frederiksen, Jackson Suttner, Henry Ducklow, Wallace Snover and Jill Snover. Great-great-grandchildren, Bentley, Cooper, Gavin, Kyler, Emerence; Many nieces, nephews and other family. Preceded in death by her parents John and Clara, husbands Carroll and Les, a son, David Bass; step-daughter and son-in-law, Jill (Keith) Snover; siblings, Annie, Clarence, Herman, Bertha, Willy, Joseph, Raymond, Ceil, Helen, Mary and John.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 at Christ the Rock Community Church, W6254 U.S. Highway 10, Menasha. Officiating at the Service will be Pastor Peter Leschke with entombment at a later date at Allouez Chapel Mausoleum, Allouez. The family will greet relatives and friends at Christ the Rock Community Church, Menasha, from 9:00 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 until 10:45 a.m.
Online condolences may be made.
Mom, your name was finally in the obituaries. You can stop reading the paper now. Hope it was long enough for you."
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 28, 2019