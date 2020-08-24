Dorothy C. (Hoida) Nieft
Neenah - No one is more saddened by this news of Dorothy's passing, on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the age of 90 than Dorothy herself. She wanted to make it to the age of 100 so she could be announced as one of the Smuckers centenarians on the Today show. Not making it to her one hundredth birthday just means she was able to accomplish many other wonderful things in a shortened time.
Dorothy was a strong, independent, persistent, go-getter and was proud to do things herself. At the end of her life Dorothy had people who assisted in her care and brought out the best in her. We are beyond grateful for that. She laughed, danced, and enjoyed life to the fullest. With that said, she had a carefree last chapter.
Dorothy, born July 6, 1930, daughter of Frank and Marie Hoida, Coleman, WI, grew up on a farm. She had one sister Shirley. Dorothy graduated from Lena High School in 1948. She played the bass drum in the school band. She enjoyed keeping in touch with her elementary school friends. Dorothy knew that friends are a blessing.
Dorothy married her love, Alfred Nieft, on June 3, 1952. Together they raised their family, and moved with military obligations to Fort Carson in Colorado Springs returning to Wisconsin. They lived in Fort McCoy, Appleton, New London, Oshkosh, Kenosha before returning to Appleton.
Dorothy was a caring mother and the ultimate caregiver to her husband for ten years following Al's stroke. She took on the challenge to be the most dedicated, topnotch caregiver anyone could possibly dream of.
Dorothy was always very interested in her grandchildren, their activities and achievements and beamed when chatting about them.
Dorothy spent many hours yakking on the phone and going to lunch with friends. The Lunch Bunch and Golden Girls were very special to her. She was interested in natural healing and met many people as she learned more about this area of interest. Dorothy was a member of a retired Army group for years. She enjoyed the people, support and American pride this group offered.
Survivors include: children: Terry Nieft, Appleton/Lake Havasu City, AZ, Sue (Dave) McCarthy, Neenah, Mary Jo (Dave) Nordin, Breckenridge, CO, grandchildren: Eric (Beth) Nieft, Adam (Kelly) Nieft, Sara (Joe) Warner, Patrick (Lisa Trachsel) McCarthy, Tim (Amanda) McCarthy, Clare (Jeff Thurber) McCarthy; five great grandchildren; Brother-in-law Herb (Donna) Nieft, Sister-in-law Fran Roskom.
Dorothy will be reunited with her parents, sister, husband, and two children Glenn and Gail, along with other dear relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a cause/organization near and dear to your heart, plant a tree, or dance!
A special thank you to the entire Valley VNA staff and ThedaCare hospice for making Dot's final years filled with extra popcorn parties and chocolate, giggles and the best care anyone could possibly ask for. We appreciate Dot's medical team who truly understood her and provided exceptional care for her needs.
Celebration of life will take place on Sunday, August 30th, at an outdoor space at the Bridgewood, Neenah. A short service by Rev. Dr. Karin Derenne at 1:00. Visiting until 3pm. We appreciate your love and support from wherever you feel comfortable. COVID CDC guidelines will be adhered to.
