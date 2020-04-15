Services
Dorothy Carol "Dottie" (Bruhl) Grissman


1935 - 2020
Dorothy Carol "Dottie" (Bruhl) Grissman Obituary
Dorothy "Dottie" Carol (Bruhl) Grissman

Dottie Grissman, 84, Appleton, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, peacefully at home. She was born on November 10, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois to Edwin and Florence Bruhl.

On August 31, 1969 Dottie married Charles Grissman at Trinity Lutheran Church in Appleton. Dottie worked at Miller Electric (Illinois Tool) for over 35 years before retiring. Dottie loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. Dottie, loved her special friends at Neighbors Bar, Tiger's and The Well.

Dottie is survived by her children. Bonnie (Steve) Lueck, Jeannie (Tony) Tushar, Rocky (Kathy) Conradt, John (Norma) Conradt, Julie (Scotty) Conradt, and Lynn (Clint) Engstrom. Along with her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren.

We would especially thank, Tracy Hughes, Wendy Leicht, Tracey Maloney, Marnie Mislinski, Margot Rudolph your friendship and love especially the last week meant the world to us all.

Ascension Hospice care, Right at Home in Home Care & Assistance, you were our Angels. We could never thank you enough for your care and compassion.

Dottie was proceeded in death by her husband Chuck, her grandson Justin, along with both her parents and siblings.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020
