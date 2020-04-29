|
Dorothy Grunert
Appleton -
(1932 - 2020)
Dorothy C. Grunert, 87, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Oakridge Gardens, Menasha. She was born in Appleton, August 25, 1932, daughter of the late Frank and Claire (nee Nickash) Sanders. Dorothy married Ranald Grunert on August 8, 1953.
Dorothy worked at Zwicker Knitting Mills. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting, creating baby blankets and christening outfits. She also enjoyed sewing and quilting, creating bed quilts and wall hangings for her children, grandchildren and as gifts for friends. She loved working in her flower beds. Bouquets with a variety of flowers could often be found in Dorothy's living room. Her biggest enjoyment came from spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Dorothy is survived by five sons, Brad (Cecile), Menomonee Falls, WI; Marc (Susan), Carson City, NV; Kurt (Renee), Plain City, OH; Greg (Cindy), Little Chute, WI, and Todd (Marietta), Bluffton, SC. She is further survived by 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ranald, her brother, Frank, and her sister, June.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020