New London -
Dorothy Helen (Schultz) McIlraith
Life long resident of New London, WI, at 95 years of age, our mother, grandmother, aunt and good friend took her final breath on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Dorothy was born March 4, 1924. She was a natural athlete in high school and bowled and played golf well into her senior years. She enjoyed spending her free time reading, knitting, and watching golf. Dorothy loved being outdoors walking her dogs or just maintaining her large yard. She was a fiercely independent woman, rarely wanting to wait for people to help her around the house. Emmett, her late husband, and Dorothy loved to take road trips, since neither ventured to fly. Their favorite trips included visiting friends in Nebraska, jaunts to Arizona, and a very brief visit to Las Vegas due to a sand storm. Dorothy dearly missed her long rides looking for eagles and snow owls or just waiting in the car while her late daughter, Carol, shopped. Dorothy's first job was a part time position at New London's Kelner's dime store held during her high school years. During her senior year of HS she worked for New London's Schultz's dime store until starting a full time position at the Plywood factory in New London where she met her husband, Emmett, after he returned from serving in WWII. After her children were in school, she joined the work force at Elm Tree/Riches Bakery in Appleton, retiring after 22 years of service in 1986 so she could spend more time with her long awaited granddaughter. She loved babysitting for her granddaughters and enjoyed spoiling them and watching them turn into the successful women that they became. She and Emmett were married July 21, 1947 and was proud to celebrate 50 years of marriage before Emmett's passing just 2 ½ months later. Dorothy was a life long time member of Most Precious Blood Catholic Church and volunteered for multiple church functions. She was a Meals On Wheels volunteer and belonged to the New London Historical Society.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Emmett, and daughter, Carol. She was the last surviving sibling of 4 sisters and one brother. She is survived by daughter Kathleen McIlraith, son Bob (Sue) McIlraith, son Jim McIlraith and granddaughters Erin McIlraith (Austin Peasley), Devyn McIlraith (Trevor Mishler) and nieces and nephews.
We are thankful for the ThedaCare at Home Hospice staff, especially Sarah and Hannah who always seemed to know just what was needed and the right things to say. We'd also like to thank the many friends and neighbors who took time out of their busy lives to visit Dorothy in her final days.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Dorothy will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church in New London with Fr. John Kleinschmidt officiating. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 28, 2019