Dorothy I. "Dot" Lizon
Dorothy "Dot" I. Lizon

Appleton - Dorothy "Dot" I. Lizon of Appleton, passed away on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 at age 92. She was born on December 10, 1927 in Appleton, WI to Walter and Dorothy (Werner) Brinkman. In September 1947, she married the love of her life, Robert "Bob" Lizon. The couple were married for over 70 years. Bob and Dorothy spent 45 years at their lake home in Maple Bluff planting hundreds of flowers every summer for all to enjoy. Bob and Dorothy traveled extensively around the world on 31 cruises, gathering many wonderful memories. The couple were devoted members of Midvale Community Lutheran Church for almost 60 years.

Dorothy was a volunteer at the front desk of the University hospital for 18 years. She also volunteered with Toys for Tots for many years. She worked hard, but always liked kicking back with a cold, Miller High Life. Dorothy was a loving mother, an amazing cook, and she truly enjoyed being a homemaker and making timeless memories with her family.

Dorothy will be greatly missed by her children, Jim (Linda) Lizon of Greenwood, IN, Sue (Mark) Mendelsohn of The Villages, FL, and Mike Lizon (Diana Leighton) of Madison, WI; four grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren; a brother, Bob (Joan) Brinkman of Appleton, WI; and many nieces and nephews all over the USA. The family would like to acknowledge and thank Judy Milis of Kimberly, WI, Dorothy's niece, for being such a devoted friend and caretaker to both Dorothy and Bob for so many years.

Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Dorothy's name to Midvale Community Lutheran Church, 4329 Tokay Blvd., Madison, 53711.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, WI. 608-238-3434




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
