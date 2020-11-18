1/1
Dorothy J. (Wulterkens) Peeters
Dorothy J. (Wulterkens) Peeters

New London - Dorothy J. (Wulterkens) Peeters, age 90 of New London, passed away early Monday morning November 16, 2020 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center, Appleton due to complications of the COVID-19 virus.

Dorothy was the daughter of Henry and Gertrude Wulterkens originally from the Netherlands and raised in Combined Locks, WI. She was married to Marlow R. Kollath on October 17, 1959. Marlow died in an auto accident on February 27, 1963. Due to God's blessing, Dorothy married John W. Peeters on June 26, 1971, and they joined their families into one, raising their children on John's family farm in Shiocton. Dorothy was a vibrant 90-year-old just weeks prior to contracting the virus, and she was recognized by all who knew her as a true "lady". She had a passion for all forms of crafts, particularly sewing, and loved to share what she created with family, friends, and those in need. Dorothy worked for years as a parish secretary in both Combined Locks and Clintonville. She had a life-long love of reading and travel, and visited many of the 50 states with friends as a young woman. She and John also enjoyed years of travels together with friends in their retirement. Dorothy was a woman strong in her Catholic faith and Dutch heritage and valued her family above all else. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren brought her the greatest joy of her life.

Dorothy is survived by her husband, John, her natural born children: son Father Robert Kollath (Neenah) and daughter Mary (Shane) Fields (New Berlin), their children Garrett (Arielle) and great-grandson Philip, Morgan and Gavin. Additionally, she is survived by her children through marriage: daughter Barbara (Tom) Neely (Bear Creek) and their daughters Melissa, Michelle (Nick) Kamba, Lisa (Robert) Hill; daughter Dianne (Terry) Nohr (Marion) and their children Andrea, Krista (Eric) Koleske, Joshua (fiancé Callie), Amanda (fiancé James), and Caleb (Katelyn); son John R. (Dawn) Peeters (Clintonville) and their children Nicole (Aaron) Lamberg and John W. (Lisa); great-grandchildren Klayton and Autumn Kamba, Mason and Matthew Hill, Kynlee Nohr, Isabelle and Issac Kolske, Aidan, Alivia and Declan Lamberg, Penelope Peeters and Phoenix Hodgen. Dorothy is further survived by sisters-in-law Carol Wulterkens, Lois Peeters, Erma Peeters, Francis Peeters and Monica Kollath; brothers-in-law Leland, Richard and James Peeters, Wilfred Theobald, Donald Kollath and many, many nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, husband Marlow, daughter by marriage Linda Peeters, brother Henry Wulterkens, sister Leona Kuhns, sisters-in-law Monica Peeters, Jeanette Theobald, Elaine Kalies, and Phyllis Bruex and brothers-in-law Charles Kuhns, Donald Peeters, Ralph Kalies, and Victor Bruex.

The private family funeral celebration of Dorothy's life will be held 11 AM on Friday, November 27, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bear Creek with Fr. Timothy Shillcox, O. Praem, and Dorothy's son Fr. Robert Kollath officiating. Interment will follow at 2:30 PM St. Paul's Catholic Cemetery, Combined Locks, WI. Although the in-person services are private, the funeral mass will be available for viewing via live stream on Tim Shillcox's Facebook page. Following the ability to gather safely, a celebration luncheon in honor of Dorothy's life will be hosted for family and friends in 2021.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Mary's Catholic Church prayer garden and the New London Public Library.

A special thank you is extended to the COVID care team at Theda-Care Appleton, and close friends Dennis and Rosemary Stilen for a special day just one month prior to Dorothy's passing. Please take action to wear a mask and practice safe social distancing.

Dorothy was loved by many and will be missed by all!

The Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory, Clintonville is assisting with the arrangements.

An online guestbook is available at eberhardtstevenson.com.




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Funeral
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
NOV
27
Interment
02:30 PM
St. Paul's Catholic Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home
53 North Main St.
Clintonville, WI 54929
715-823-2450
