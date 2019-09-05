Resources
Dorothy Jean Zingsheim


1927 - 2019
Dorothy Jean Zingsheim Obituary
Dorothy Jean Zingsheim

Appleton - Dorothy J. Zingsheim, 92, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019, in Appleton. She was born on August 27, 1927, in Appleton, to the late Roy and Selma (Wohfeil) Yentz.

Dorothy is survived by her sons: Robert, Paul (Sue), Tom (Sue), and Peter (Tammy) Zingsheim; daughters: Joanie (John) and Mary Zingsheim; grandsons: Scott Littles, James (Elise), and Josh Zingsheim, Bruce Laureiro, and John (Lynette) Jenkins; great grandchildren: Micah, Isiah, Giovanni, and Valentina; a brother-in-law: Ed Steinberg; a very dear friend: Sandy Herres; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her son: Bill; and siblings: Beverly Steinberg, Betty (Bobby) Derfus, Ellen (Joe) Machak, and Roy "Bud" Yentz.

In accordance with Dorothy's wishes, private inurnment will take place at Highland Memorial Park, Appleton.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 5, 2019
More Information
postcrescent