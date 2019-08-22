|
Dorothy Kester
Winchester - Dorothy R. Kester, age 92, of Winchester, WI, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 18, 2019. Her loving family was with her.
She was born on December 5, 1926, the daughter of the late Henry and Lorna (Schroeder) Sommer. On May 21, 1949, Dorothy married Earl Kester from Fremont. He preceded her in death on March 21, 2009.
Dorothy loved to grow beautiful flowers and vegetables in her gardens. She was an excellent cook and baker and will be remembered for her angel food cakes, cinnamon rolls and "baby buns". Dorothy was also a talented seamstress and upholsterer for many years. She enjoyed reading and playing solitaire on her iPad until her vision became too challenged. She was able to spend eight winters in Albuquerque, NM with her son, Lee, and two of those winters included Lucy, her sister and best friend.
Dorothy, the matriarch of her family, was loved by many. Not only was she the best mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to her family, but to many others as well.
Dorothy is survived by her five children, Lee (Andy Apple) Kester, Mary (Moonie) Danke, Susan (Dennis) Krueger, Patty (Jim) Rupple, Katie (Jim) Horne; six grandchildren, Heath (Judy) Hielsberg, Shana (Graham) Conradt, Kelly (Jesse) Pagel, Megan (John) Diehn, Matthew and Nicole Horne; six step-grandchildren, Dulcie (Steve) Sorenson, Kim (John) Hauser, Tara (Erik) Hansen, Jeremy Danke, Stephanie (Nelson Schrock) Rupple, and Adam Rupple; 13 step-great-grandchildren, David, Frank and Alex Moya, Sam, Hannah, Rhodey (Bobbie) and Maggie Sorenson, Reba and Zach Hauser, Presleigh, Ethan and Calvin Hansen and Maddie Danke; a step-great-great-granddaughter, Maliya Artz; two brothers, Melvin and Hank Sommer; two sisters-in-law, June Luebke and Karis Kester; a brother-in-law, Steve Tolleson, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by three sisters, Valeria (Clifford) Oppor, Lucille (Cliff) Marquardt and Orla Tolleson; a brother, Wilmar (Ginny) Sommer; two sisters-in-law, Elaine and Darlene Sommer; as well as Earl's brothers and sisters and many of their spouses.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019, at 11:00 am at Immanuel Lutheran Church, W7265 School Rd., Greenville. Pastor John Qualmann will officiate. Visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 9:00 am until 11:00 am.
Dorothy's family would like to express their sincere thank you to Care Partners, Heartland Hospice and her very special angel and caretaker, Tanya, for all of the wonderful care they provided to her.
This sweet, soft spoken force of nature will continue to be an inspiration to her family and friends for generations to come.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 22, 2019