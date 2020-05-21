|
Dorothy Koehler
Kimberly - Dorothy Mae (Schwister) Koehler, age 82, died on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital surrounded by her family. Dorothy was born on March 22, 1938, the daughter of the late Leonard and Loraine (McHugh) Schwister. She married Urban L. Koehler on June 17, 1961. He preceded her in death on June 29, 2009. A caring person, she spent time serving others in retail employment at Woolworths, Kmart, Copps and Sears. She used her talents as a volunteer in her church parishes, most recently Saint Bernadette Catholic Church (Ap-pleton) and previously Saint Gabriel Catholic Church (Neenah) and at The Community Clothes Closet (Mena-sha). When she wasn't helping others, she enjoyed traveling on bus trips, dancing, playing bingo, listening to polka and country music, reading, gardening, doing jigsaw puzzles, sudoku, word finds and baking (especially for church bake sales). Many in the family loved Dorothy's apple kuchen (her mother-in-law's recipe).
She is survived by her children: Debbie (John) Groff, Susan Koehler, Kevin Koehler, and Kathy (Bill) Rutten; grandchildren: Ryan (Katie) Groff, Nick (Jamie) Groff, Rachel Groff, Courtney (Jack) Moore, and Jennifer Rut-ten, great-grandchildren: Sophia, Killian, Nicole, Caleb and Theresa Groff; sister-in-law Chris Schwister, broth-ers-in-law Paul Thomas (Ann) Koehler, Vince (Lois) Koehler, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by brothers Lawrence, Kenneth and William Schwister; her sister, Judith Kapp; her husband's parents; brothers-in-law Terry Kapp, Robert Koehler and Ed-ward Koehler; and sisters-in-law Dolores Koehler and Kathleen Lanthier. Dorothy was beloved by her extended family and many friends. She will be missed by all. God has her in His loving arms. We have her in our hearts.
Dorothy's family wishes to thank the staff at Aspire Senior Living for their compassionate care of her while she was a resident.
Due to the restrictions of Covid-19, a private funeral service for Dorothy will be held on Friday May 29, 2020 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Appleton. Burial will follow at the Shrine of Heaven Cemetery in Neenah.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be designated to Saint Bernadette Catholic Church, The Community Clothes Closet or to the .
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 21 to May 24, 2020