|
|
Dorothy Kominowski
Black Creek - Dorothy Mae Kominowski, 71, of Black Creek, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. She was born November 9, 1947, daughter of the late Cyril and Marie (Vanden Hogen) Schmoll.
Dorothy graduated from Seymour High School in 1965. On November 4, 1967, she was united in marriage to Stephen Kominowski and the couple celebrated over 51 years together. He preceded her in death on July 19, 2015. We know she has found peace that she is reunited with the love of her life.
Dorothy and Steve enjoyed vacationing in Three Lakes for 25 years and camping at their trailer in Townsend. In 1994, they bought a cottage on Lower Post Lake and made it their home. Dorothy enjoyed her time fishing with Steve out on the lake. Dorothy enjoyed feeding the birds and planting her flower gardens.
She had a goofy sense of humor and was the life of the party with her smart remarks and antics.
More than anything, spending time with her three grandchildren was very important to her.
Dorothy is survived by her son, Scott (Kelly) Kominowski, New London; daughter, Vicki (Mark) Wicihowski, Boca Raton, FL; grandchildren: AJ and Madi Wicihowski and Chase Kominowski; mother, Marie Schmoll; siblings: Nancy Noack, Black Creek; William (Lois) Schmoll, Black Creek; Judy (Scott) Krueger, Town of Center; Richard (Debbie) Schmoll, Nichols; Rae (Tim) Wilkinson, Petersburg, Alaska; and Rose (Mark) Johnson, Wausau; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Paulette (Oliver) Champeau, Appleton; Richard (Ellen) Kominowski, Shiocton; Jeffrey (Chris) Kominowski, Seymour; David Kominowski, Navarino; Brian (Janet) Hart, Seymour; Debbie (Ronald) Court, Pulaski; and Todd Hart, Appleton.
In addition to her father and her husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Terry Noack; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Daniel and Corrine Kominowski.
In accordance with Dorothy's wishes there will be no services at this time. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. We ask that you remember Dorothy in your own special way. Online condolences may be expressed to Dorothy's family at www.muehlboettcher.com.
Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour is assisting the family.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019