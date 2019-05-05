Services
Neenah - Dorothy L. Olson, age 90, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family, on Thursday, May 2, 2019. She was born December 23, 1928 in Gladstone, MI, daughter of the late George and Elsie (Holm) Lamberg.

Dorothy graduated from high school and then worked summers in Colorado, moving to Chicago where she was employed as a telephone operator. Upon moving to Neenah, she worked as a waitress where she met the love of her life, Einar Olson. They married on May 3, 1952 in Gladstone, MI, and enjoyed 54 years of marriage until his passing in 2006.

Dorothy furthered her education and worked as an LPN in the Neuro Unit at Theda Clark Medical Center. She enjoyed traveling, quilting, tap dancing, and bowling. She was a compassionate person who never judged, accepting each individual for who they were. She was our lovely mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

Dorothy was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Neenah. She had wisdom and a strong faith that she passed on to those she knew.

Survivors include her five children: Barbara (William) Trzcinski, Beth (David) Birling, Brian (Janette) Olson, Brynne (David) Rank, Brent (June) Olson; 10 grandchildren: Jennifer (Kim) Broeren, Sarah (John) Gehrke, Shelley (Jeff) Hudson, Scott Olson, Hadley (Jeremy) Haney, step-granddaughter Stephanie Van Vreede, Erin (Greg) Schoblocher, Lucas Lanning, her Goddaughter Michelle (Nick) Dorn, Timothy (Patti) Olson; 20 great-grandchildren; two sisters; a brother; her special sister, Gladys Schwandt; and numerous nieces and nephews; and Patches, her cat.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her son-in-law, William Trzcinski; brothers; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; her special brother-in-law, Mikey; and other dear family members.

The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, May 6, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 200 N. Commercial St., Neenah, with Rev. Sandra Crase officiating. The visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 AM until the hour of service. Entombment will follow at Shrine of Heaven Mausoleum in Neenah.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 5, 2019
