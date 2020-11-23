1/1
Dorothy M. Finger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy M. Finger

New London - Dorothy M. Finger, age 97, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, November 21, 2020. She was born on September 29, 1923, in New London daughter of the late Roy and Elizabeth (Hayward) Sawall. Dorothy formerly worked at New London Community Hospital as a nurse's aide. She was an avid bowler and won many trophies. She loved to polka and do word search puzzles and sit with the cat Romy. Dorothy especially enjoyed spending time with family at the Finger farm and loved cheering for the Packers and the Brewers.

She is survived by her children, Judi Schertz, Appleton; Carol "Peachy" Wegner, New London, (who she lived with for the past 11 years), and Dale Beyer, Appleton; grandchildren: Brenda Hughes, Bruce Fielding, Brian Fielding, Brad Fielding, Jason Beyer, Jeff Beyer, Jenny Nussbaum, Jessica Beyer, Katie Beyer, and Alissa Beyer; siblings, Wayne "Wiener" Sawall and Shirley Schwann, and a daughter-in-law Barb Beyer. She is further survived by numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, her good friend Pat Shaw, and other friends.

She was preceded in death by her first husband Lawrence Beyer, second husband Glyndon Finger; daughters Yvonne Fielding and Sharon Beyer; son Gary Beyer, grandchildren: Kimberly Wegner, Christopher Beyer, Clinton Beyer, and Bradley Schertz and son-in-laws Dick Schertz and Harold Fielding.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Emanuel Lutheran Church in New London with Rev. William Heiges officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Due to covid-19 state mandates, masks will be required and social distancing practiced. Burial will be in the Floral Hill Cemetery, New London.

Dorothy's family would like to extend a special thank you to all who attended her 97th drive-by birthday.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Appleton Post-Crescent

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved