Dorothy M. FingerNew London - Dorothy M. Finger, age 97, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, November 21, 2020. She was born on September 29, 1923, in New London daughter of the late Roy and Elizabeth (Hayward) Sawall. Dorothy formerly worked at New London Community Hospital as a nurse's aide. She was an avid bowler and won many trophies. She loved to polka and do word search puzzles and sit with the cat Romy. Dorothy especially enjoyed spending time with family at the Finger farm and loved cheering for the Packers and the Brewers.She is survived by her children, Judi Schertz, Appleton; Carol "Peachy" Wegner, New London, (who she lived with for the past 11 years), and Dale Beyer, Appleton; grandchildren: Brenda Hughes, Bruce Fielding, Brian Fielding, Brad Fielding, Jason Beyer, Jeff Beyer, Jenny Nussbaum, Jessica Beyer, Katie Beyer, and Alissa Beyer; siblings, Wayne "Wiener" Sawall and Shirley Schwann, and a daughter-in-law Barb Beyer. She is further survived by numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, her good friend Pat Shaw, and other friends.She was preceded in death by her first husband Lawrence Beyer, second husband Glyndon Finger; daughters Yvonne Fielding and Sharon Beyer; son Gary Beyer, grandchildren: Kimberly Wegner, Christopher Beyer, Clinton Beyer, and Bradley Schertz and son-in-laws Dick Schertz and Harold Fielding.Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Emanuel Lutheran Church in New London with Rev. William Heiges officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Due to covid-19 state mandates, masks will be required and social distancing practiced. Burial will be in the Floral Hill Cemetery, New London.Dorothy's family would like to extend a special thank you to all who attended her 97th drive-by birthday.