Neenah - Dorothy Hovie went home peacefully on August 19, 2020 into the arms of Jesus, surrounded by family cheering her on to her reward. Dorothy was born December 21, 1928 in Mishicot, WI to Lester and Agnes (Juza) Schmidt. She graduated from Central State Teachers College in Stevens Point with a Bachelor's Degree in Home Economics. On June 10, 1950, the day after her college graduation, she married John Hovie at the Evangelical United Brethren Church in Mishicot, WI. Recently, they celebrated a remarkable 70 years of marriage.
Dorothy was a teacher and the advisor of the Future Homemakers of America at Reedsville and Gibraltar High Schools in Wisconsin. She poured her love into her family through cooking, baking and sewing. She was a wonderful cook, each meal a colorful and flavorful presentation. Throughout the years, she sewed holiday, wedding and prom dresses for her daughter, daughters-in-law and granddaughters. If we could count the miles of thread used, it would wrap around the world.
Dorothy had a love of flowers and created a program portraying the Life of Christ through floral arrangements, giving over 200 presentations for church groups throughout Wisconsin.
Dorothy loved to polka with her favorite dance partner, Johnny. She was also her children's and grandchildren's greatest fan, enjoying attending sporting and musical events throughout the years.
Dorothy will be deeply missed by her husband John; three children Kent (Annette), Reed (Karen) and Ingrid Hovie; seven grandchildren Katrina (Luke) Leavitt, KaliAnn (Mike Lichtensteiger) Breest, Kristin Hovie, Logan Hovie, Allison (fiancé Logan Baerenwald) Hovie, Gretchen Godwin and Austin Godwin; six great-grandchildren Landen and Blake Leavitt, Myles, Dexter and Maddux Breest and Alivia Lichtensteiger; niece Kim Hovie, and nephew Ned (Ellen) Hovie.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Agnes Schmidt; father-in-law and mother-in-law Adolph and Flora Hovie; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Everett and Luella (Seymer) Hovie, nephew Guy Hovie and great-niece Olivia Hovie.
A private family service will be held at Highland Memorial Park in Appleton.
The family wishes to extend its heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to the staff at Valley VNA Senior Care, Neenah and to ThedaCare at Home hospice nurses. Her children would also like to thank Dad who lovingly and joyfully cared for mom throughout the years.
When her children were young, and it was time for them to come home, Dorothy would stand on the back porch and blow her coronet. Now the angels have sounded their horns to call her home. 2 Timothy 4:7-8
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for any donations to go to the First United Methodist Church of Neenah, the Education Foundation of Neenah, the Valley VNA Senior Care, or ThedaCare at Home.
