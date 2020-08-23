What can I say about Miss Dorothy. She was a lovely lady, inside and out. Her smile is the first thing I think of when I hear her name. She loved her family more than anything. John and Dorothy welcomed us into the Hovie family with open arms. I have found memories of making lefsa at their home. My deepest condolences to her family and friends.

Jennifer Burke Emery (and Hannah amd Rachel)

