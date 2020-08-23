1/1
Dorothy M. Hovie
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy M. Hovie

Neenah - Dorothy Hovie went home peacefully on August 19, 2020 into the arms of Jesus, surrounded by family cheering her on to her reward. Dorothy was born December 21, 1928 in Mishicot, WI to Lester and Agnes (Juza) Schmidt. She graduated from Central State Teachers College in Stevens Point with a Bachelor's Degree in Home Economics. On June 10, 1950, the day after her college graduation, she married John Hovie at the Evangelical United Brethren Church in Mishicot, WI. Recently, they celebrated a remarkable 70 years of marriage.

Dorothy was a teacher and the advisor of the Future Homemakers of America at Reedsville and Gibraltar High Schools in Wisconsin. She poured her love into her family through cooking, baking and sewing. She was a wonderful cook, each meal a colorful and flavorful presentation. Throughout the years, she sewed holiday, wedding and prom dresses for her daughter, daughters-in-law and granddaughters. If we could count the miles of thread used, it would wrap around the world.

Dorothy had a love of flowers and created a program portraying the Life of Christ through floral arrangements, giving over 200 presentations for church groups throughout Wisconsin.

Dorothy loved to polka with her favorite dance partner, Johnny. She was also her children's and grandchildren's greatest fan, enjoying attending sporting and musical events throughout the years.

Dorothy will be deeply missed by her husband John; three children Kent (Annette), Reed (Karen) and Ingrid Hovie; seven grandchildren Katrina (Luke) Leavitt, KaliAnn (Mike Lichtensteiger) Breest, Kristin Hovie, Logan Hovie, Allison (fiancé Logan Baerenwald) Hovie, Gretchen Godwin and Austin Godwin; six great-grandchildren Landen and Blake Leavitt, Myles, Dexter and Maddux Breest and Alivia Lichtensteiger; niece Kim Hovie, and nephew Ned (Ellen) Hovie.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Agnes Schmidt; father-in-law and mother-in-law Adolph and Flora Hovie; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Everett and Luella (Seymer) Hovie, nephew Guy Hovie and great-niece Olivia Hovie.

A private family service will be held at Highland Memorial Park in Appleton.

The family wishes to extend its heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to the staff at Valley VNA Senior Care, Neenah and to ThedaCare at Home hospice nurses. Her children would also like to thank Dad who lovingly and joyfully cared for mom throughout the years.

When her children were young, and it was time for them to come home, Dorothy would stand on the back porch and blow her coronet. Now the angels have sounded their horns to call her home. 2 Timothy 4:7-8

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for any donations to go to the First United Methodist Church of Neenah, the Education Foundation of Neenah, the Valley VNA Senior Care, or ThedaCare at Home.

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
August 22, 2020
May God bless your family and hold you in His arms during your time of grief. Dorothy will be deeply missed.
James and Sandy Styczynski
August 22, 2020
We were truly saddened to hear of Dorthy’s passing. A great lady that will surely be missed. Our deepest sympathy to all the family.
Bryan & Darlene Engstrom
Neighbor
August 21, 2020
What can I say about Miss Dorothy. She was a lovely lady, inside and out. Her smile is the first thing I think of when I hear her name. She loved her family more than anything. John and Dorothy welcomed us into the Hovie family with open arms. I have found memories of making lefsa at their home. My deepest condolences to her family and friends.
Jennifer Burke Emery (and Hannah amd Rachel)
JENNIFER BURKE-EMERY
Family
August 21, 2020
An absolutely fine lady.
Carolyn Godwin
August 21, 2020
Dorothy always was friendly, had a smile was very talented and creative. I will miss her!
Donna Gehl
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved