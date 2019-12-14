|
Dorothy M. Lietz
Appleton - Dorothy M. Lietz, age 95, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 at Carolina Manor in Appleton. She was born in Menasha on January 2nd, 1924 to the late Elmer and Cecilia Johnson.
Dorothy cherished time spent with her family and friends. She enjoyed cooking, baking, playing cards, gardening and doing needle work. Her children and grandchildren were gifted with lovely embroidered dish towels and toss pillows over the years.
Dorothy is survived by five of her six children: Pat Sowatzke, Jerry (Laura) Pelot, Lou Wenzel, Mary Ludwig and Terry (Colleen) Walsh; twelve grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; a sister, Katherine Grimm; along with many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her dear husbands: Harry Pelot, Harold Walsh and Curtis Lietz; along with her oldest son, Daniel Walsh.
The Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 AM on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home. The visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the hour of service. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established in her name.
The family wishes to thank Bob Archer and staff at Carolina Manor for seeing that her last four years were full of love and happiness. Also, thank you to Tammy and Kayla from Hospice for keeping Mom comfortable in her last days and supporting us while we said, "so long."
