Dorothy M. "Dottie" Pointer
1927 - 2020
Dorothy M. "Dottie" Pointer

Appleton - Dorothy M. "Dottie" Pointer, 93, formerly from Appleton, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Kettle Moraine Gardens in Kewaskum.

Dottie was born on January 9, 1927, in Milwaukee, the daughter of the late Gerhard and Whilhemina "Minnie" (nee Houlterman) Nillissen. She moved with her family to the farm in Whittenburg, WI in 1929. On April 23, 1949, she was united in marriage to Roylance H. Pointer. They lived in Appleton all of their married life and attended Calvary Bible Church in Neenah. Dottie worked 16 years as a volunteer at AMC Hospital in Appleton. She was also a Girl Scout assistant and a Cub Scout den mother. Roy preceded Dottie in death on May 12, 2019.

Dottie is survived by three children, Pam Pointer-Kretz (Dale), Sue Pointer-Lindwall (Dale - deceased), and Jeff Pointer (Kathy); he has nine surviving grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Dottie was preceded in death by her husband, Roy; a grandson in 1982, Adam Jeffrey Pointer, and a step-grandson, Jared Lindwall.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at the Myrhum - Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington Street, in West Bend, from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. Dennis Bigley officiating. A dinner will follow at the funeral home. Please RSVP if you plan on attending the dinner to Pam at 414-331-9133. Entombment will take place at Highland Memorial Park in Appleton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Kettle Moraine Gardens Senior Living is appreciated.

Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum - Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend, WI 53095.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sep. 1 to Sep. 3, 2020.
