Dorothy M. Ring
Appleton - Dorothy M. Ring, 90, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Touchmark Assisted Living. She was born on September 3, 1929, in the Town of Freedom, the daughter of Clemens and Elizabeth (Freese) Groat. Dorothy was proud of growing up on a farm, and graduating from Freedom High School, Class of 1946, as valedictorian. She was united in marriage to Welsey Ring on April 11, 1953, at the Freedom Moravian Church, and he preceded her in death on July 18, 2004. Dorothy was a teacher until 1954, ending her career at Badger Elementary School. In 1963, Dorothy and Wesley started Modern Sheet Metal, Inc. She and Wesley were founding members of Christus Lutheran Church, Greenville. Dorothy enjoyed volunteering over the years; especially as a Girl Scout Leader, Sunday School Teacher, making meals for the Salvation Army, Boys and Girls Club, and through the quilting group at the church, where they made many quilts that they donated to local homeless shelters.
Dorothy is survived by her children: David (Nina) Ring, Patti Ring, and Thomas Ring; grandchildren: Jeff (Sarah) Ring, Laura (Patrick Jungenblut) Ring, and Lisa (Joe Galante) Ring; great grandchildren: Callie and Wesley Ring; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sisters: Arlene (Don) Newton, Ruth (Tom) Atkins, Lois (Ralph) Woehler, and Mildred (Ray) Wichman.
The private service for Dorothy will be live streamed on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at 11:00 am. Interment will take place at Highland Memorial Park, Appleton. To live stream the funeral or to leave online condolences, visit www.wichmannfargo.com. In lieu of flowers, please go outside and enjoy nature, as Dorothy would have wanted.
Dorothy's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff on the Monarch Neighborhood at Touchmark for their kindness and care of Dorothy.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020