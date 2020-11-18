Appleton - Dorothy Mae Christman, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother died peacefully on November 17, 2020 at the age of 97. Dorothy was born October 15, 1923 in Stephensville, WI to Henry and Agnes (Canavan) Van Straten.Dorothy attended elementary school in a one-room school house with her father as the teacher. She graduated from Appleton High School in 1941 and Oshkosh State Teacher's College in 1945. She taught school in Sheboygan and Green Bay. She was united in marriage to Fred Christman Jr. on July 1, 1950 at St. Patrick's Church in Stephensville. They settled and raised their family in Appleton. Dorothy and Fred spent over 60 years enjoying their friendly Alice Street neighborhood. Dorothy's grandchildren and great grandchildren always brought a sweet smile to her face, and she loved watching them participate in sports, dance, and music events.Dorothy was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church where she enjoyed volunteering for many years as a catechist, communion minister, and serving funeral dinners. Dorothy was a member of Christian Ladies, King's Daughters Silver Cross Circle and the Christ Child Society, and volunteered at the Community Blood Center.Dorothy is survived by her husband of 70 years, Fred, and her children: Peter (Erica) Christman of Eagan, MN, Mary (Gordon) Grado of Scottsdale, AZ, Fred (Maggie) Christman of Gilbert, AZ, and Ann (Paul) Whalen of Appleton. She is also survived by ten grandchildren: Katherine (Zach) Booth, Gordie Grado, Michael Grado, Alexa (Doug) Dedrick, Emily Christman, Sara Christman(fiancé Brian), Elizabeth (Colin) Miley, Patrick (Stephanie) Whalen, Chris Whalen, and Max Christman (fiancée Kelly), and four great grandchildren: Jackson, Harrison, Erin, and Josephine. She is also survived by one sister-in-law: Ellen Spietz of Green Bay.In support of reducing the spread of Covid-19, a private family service will be held. A memorial fund has been established for St. Therese Catholic Church.Thank you to the staff at Rennes for their compassionate care of Dorothy and kindness shown our family over the past three years.