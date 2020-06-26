Dorothy Mae SageMenasha - Dorothy M. Sage, 89, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Gardens of Fountain Way, Menasha. She was born on November 1, 1930, in Kaukauna, the daughter of Frank and Mamie (Feller) Yingling. Dorothy married Eugene Sage on June 4, 1987, in Winneconne, and he preceded her in death on October 26, 2013. Growing up as a child in Kaukauna with 6 brothers, Dorothy quickly develop a resilience that would help carry her through life's many challenges. Accompanying her resilience was also a profound love and respect for family and an ability to inspire others through that conviction. Whether in time of joy, or one of sorrow, there was always something to be learned and wisdom to be shared. Always with dignity and grace, she held the simple values of respectfulness and integrity dear. Most of all she enjoyed simple things, close friends, good times filled with laughter, cold beer, floppy eared dogs and the beauty of all God's creation. She was an awesome cook who on a tight budget could take a weeks' worth of leftovers and transform them into something you would have thought only came from Heaven. She loved to fill the house with smells, fresh baked sourdough, dinner simmering in spices, her favorite herbs, and of course it needed red wine. These are also the joys she loved to bring to others, and the ones we will so miss. Dorothy enjoyed golfing, but even more so being with the people it involved. She loved hunting, sitting quietly surrounded by the colors of fall to outlast the patience of a squirrel. A thermos cup of hot coffee and a dill pickle made it a perfect day. Hobbies, Dorothy had many, cross stitching and crafting, but gardening and being able to grow things somehow came naturally. No doubt it was the love and care that went into each seed, each plant, each harvest that made all the difference. It was the same love she poured into everything, her cooking, gardening, her family, friends and all parts of her life. We rejoice in knowing she has now joined our Lord in a place more perfect then we can ever imagine and still she remains in our hearts forever and we remember the simplest of little things.Dorothy is survived by her son: Rick (Kathy) Kennedy; 3 step-children: Jeff Sage, Becky Peters, and Wendy (Gary) Groves; 3 grandchildren: Jennifer (Daniel) Silone, Kimberly (Brent) Schmitter, and Michelle Kennedy; 6 step-grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; 2 sisters-in-law: Joann and Deloras Yingling; other relatives and friends.In addition to her husband and parents, Dorothy was further preceded in death by an infant grandson: Jonathon Kennedy; and 6 brothers: Donald (Mary), Francis, Jerome (Helen), Orville (Bea), Jim, and Norbert (Della) Yingling.Memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, on Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Wichmann Funeral Home, Tri-County Chapel, 1592 Oneida St., Menasha. Visitation will be on Friday at the chapel from 10:00 am until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are appreciated to the Wisconsin Adopt A Golden Retriever (WAAGR) a rescue organization which is dedicated to the rescue and rehabilitation of Golden Retrievers and Golden mixes.Our family would like to thank the staff and care givers from Gardens of Fountain Way for their wonderful care and the love they shared with Mom during her time in their care. Equally a thank you to the amazing staff and support team at Thedacare Hospice. Their love and patience bring grace and dignity on the journey that is life. Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts.