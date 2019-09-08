|
|
Dorothy Mae Strange
Appleton - Dorothy Strange, age 93, died September 5, 2019, in Kaukauna.
She was born, November 10, 1925, to Carl and Gertrude (Splittgerber) Fischer of Clintonville.
She was married to Roland Strange on October 3, 1953.
She is survived and loved by daughter Lori (Randy) Boegh, Appleton and son Bill (Peg) Strange, Fitchburg, WI, granddaughters Jamie (Paul) Schweiger, Anna Strange, Maddy Strange, grandson Charlie Strange and great-grandson Wesley Schweiger. Sisters Carla Behnke and Shirley Fischer and nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her grandson Kyle Boegh, brother Carl (Phyllis) Fischer, sister Mary Fischer, brothers-in-law Roy Behnke and Duane Fischer.
Special thanks to the staff of St. Paul Elder Services and St. Paul Hospice. Thanks for treating our mom like she was your own mom.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 8, 2019