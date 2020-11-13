1/
Dorothy Marie Grishaber
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Appleton - Dorothy Grishaber (nee Schabach), age 99, a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Helens House in Appleton. Dorothy was born on July 28, 1921 in Hilbert, daughter of the late Frank and Theresa (Mueller) Schabach. Dorothy and her husband Leo were part owners of Grishaber's Grocery Store until 1966. She then worked for the Appleton School System until retirement at the age of 65. Dorothy was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Appleton and volunteered for many years at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

She is survived by her son Wayne (Sandy) Grishaber, and two daughters, Sandy Marx, and Jean (Steve) Noffke; 6 grandchildren: Kurt Grishaber, Lynn (John) Miller, Dan (Julie) Marx, Greg Marx, Paul (Katie) Noffke, and Mark (Hannah) Noffke; 14 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren. She is further survived by many nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Leo, brothers Roland and Leander (Katie) Schabach, her sisters Loretta (Wilbur) Beckley and Betty (Clarence) Hemauer, and son-in-law Bob Marx.

Private family services and burial were held on Saturday at St. Mary Cemetery in Hilbert.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Helens House and ThedaCare at Home Hospice for the compassionate care given to Dorothy.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel
606 North Oneida St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-7383
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved