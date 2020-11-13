Appleton - Dorothy Grishaber (nee Schabach), age 99, a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Helens House in Appleton. Dorothy was born on July 28, 1921 in Hilbert, daughter of the late Frank and Theresa (Mueller) Schabach. Dorothy and her husband Leo were part owners of Grishaber's Grocery Store until 1966. She then worked for the Appleton School System until retirement at the age of 65. Dorothy was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Appleton and volunteered for many years at St. Elizabeth Hospital.She is survived by her son Wayne (Sandy) Grishaber, and two daughters, Sandy Marx, and Jean (Steve) Noffke; 6 grandchildren: Kurt Grishaber, Lynn (John) Miller, Dan (Julie) Marx, Greg Marx, Paul (Katie) Noffke, and Mark (Hannah) Noffke; 14 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren. She is further survived by many nieces and nephews.Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Leo, brothers Roland and Leander (Katie) Schabach, her sisters Loretta (Wilbur) Beckley and Betty (Clarence) Hemauer, and son-in-law Bob Marx.Private family services and burial were held on Saturday at St. Mary Cemetery in Hilbert.The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Helens House and ThedaCare at Home Hospice for the compassionate care given to Dorothy.