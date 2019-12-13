|
Dorothy Mertz
Hilbert - Dorothy Anne Mertz, age 83, of Hilbert died on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton. She was born February 15, 1936 in Appleton, the youngest of five daughters to the late Albert and Hertha (Harder) Bergelin.
She attended Sherman Public School near her home on the corner of BB and Killsnake Rd. before attending Chilton High School. As a high school junior, she met the love of her life, Eugene Mertz, at a basketball game. The meeting, arranged by their best friends, led to a lifetime of endearing love centered on their love of God, family, and their community. Following their graduation in 1953, Dorothy and Eugene were married on June 10, 1954 at St. Luke Lutheran Church in rural Chilton.
Dorothy was always by Eugene's side, whether working on the family farm, raising their children, or on one of their many trips. Dorothy enjoyed tending to her flowers and vegetable garden. She canned numerous fruits and vegetables. She was an outstanding cook and baker. Her family appreciated all her good food and desserts. In addition to her homemade pickles and baked goods, her grandchildren especially appreciated Grandma's Snack Drawer, knowing that each time they came to visit, there would be a treat in the drawer for them.
Dorothy was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Rantoul where she was active in the Ladies Aid and church choir. She was also a poll worker for the elections in the Town of Rantoul. She loved music and you could find her playing her piano, listening to her albums, or the radio. She frequently sang with her two sisters at church for various occasions. On Saturday mornings, you would find her enjoying the Jerry Schneider show. Dorothy also followed the Bucks and the Badgers, and paid extra attention to the Brewers.
Of all the many blessings Dorothy treasured through life, her greatest joy was her beloved family. Dorothy always cherished that her children were close by, with her kids all living in Calumet County and her grandchildren living in Wisconsin. Seeing the faces of her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren would always bring a smile to her face.
She will be greatly missed by her husband: Eugene; her children: Dale (Brenda) Mertz, Cheryl Koehler, Joanne (Jerry) Kolbe, Linda (John) Schwobe, Gary (Terri) Mertz, Kelly (Tim) Peer; 17 grandchildren: Sara (Adam) Stenz, Kyle Mertz, Joseph (Michelle) Koehler, Nicholas (Angie) Koehler, Richard (Tabatha) Koehler, Pamela (Eric) Zastrow, Jennifer Koehler, Joy Kolbe, Terri (Jim) Rockhill, Dustin (Martha) Schwobe, Megan (Andy) VanHoorn, McKayla, Mason & Madison Mertz, Allison, Cassie & Josie Peer; along with, 14 great grandchildren; 2 sisters: Evelyn Schmidt, Florence Lemke; and her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Natalie Prahl, Vonnie (Ronnie) Schoen, Barb (Vic) Krepline, Vivian Taylor & Gordy Starfeld. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter: Beth Mertz; a son-in-law: Tom Koehler; a grandchild: Cody Peer; 2 sisters: Irene (Harold) Duchow, Alice (Don) Bowers; and her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Merlin "Buddy" Schmidt, William Lemke, Lenette Starfeld, Wayne Wittmann & Reuben Prahl.
Funeral service will be at 11:00 am on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church - Rantoul (N6081 West River Road Hilbert) with Rev. Mark Wilkens officiating. Burial will be in the Parish Cemetery. Friends may call at the Wieting Family Funeral Home (411 W. Main St.) in Chilton from 3:00 pm until 6:30 pm on Sunday, December 15, 2019 and Monday at the church from 9:30 am until 10:45 am.
Dorothy's family would like to extend a warm thank you to the First Responders and her entire care team, especially Dr. Peter Katz, her primary care provider Scott Schuldes, APNP., and Calumet County Home Health Care.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019