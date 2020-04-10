|
|
Dorothy Pautz
Black Creek - Dorothy "Dottie" J. (Breitenbach) Pautz was welcomed into the arms of the Lord on April 8th, 2020.
Dottie was born on May 31st, 1923 in Black Creek, the daughter of the late Michael and Clara (Evans) Breitenbach. In 1942, she was united in marriage to Hugh S. Pautz. From 1945 to Hugh's retirement in 1972, she and her husband operated the grocery store Pautz Superette in their home of Black Creek. Dottie and her husband spent many joyful winters in McAllen, Texas and they were devout members of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Black Creek. Dottie was well loved by her friends, family, and community, and could be found at St. Mary's Catholic Church daily, where she worshipped, sang, and for many years directed the choir.
Dottie is survived by her son, Jon "Jack" (Sandra) Pautz; special nephew Terry Brick; six grandchildren: Traci (Jeff) Martens, Amy (Jeremy) Humecki, Cassie Blom, Duane Blom, Perry Blom, Mike Pautz; three great-grandchildren: Rachel (Jordan) Honzik, Sarah Martens, Leanna (mother, Michelle) Frisbie; and numerous other family members.
Along with her parents, Dottie was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh; brother and sister-in-law, LeRoy "Sonny" and Bernice Breitenbach; sister and brother-in-law Olive "Tuddie" and Bill Brick; daughter and son-in-law, Constance "Connie" and William "Bill" Frisbie; grandson Todd Frisbie; and grandson Christopher Pautz.
Due to current health restrictions, a private funeral mass for Dorothy will take place at St. Mary Catholic Church in Black Creek. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to Dorothy's family at www.muehlboettcher.com
The family of Dottie Pautz would like to express their sincere thanks to the angels at Living Tree Estates, who showed Dottie so much love and friendship over the last few years.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020