Services
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
920-833-2328
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Pautz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Pautz


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Pautz Obituary
Dorothy Pautz

Black Creek - Dorothy "Dottie" J. (Breitenbach) Pautz was welcomed into the arms of the Lord on April 8th, 2020.

Dottie was born on May 31st, 1923 in Black Creek, the daughter of the late Michael and Clara (Evans) Breitenbach. In 1942, she was united in marriage to Hugh S. Pautz. From 1945 to Hugh's retirement in 1972, she and her husband operated the grocery store Pautz Superette in their home of Black Creek. Dottie and her husband spent many joyful winters in McAllen, Texas and they were devout members of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Black Creek. Dottie was well loved by her friends, family, and community, and could be found at St. Mary's Catholic Church daily, where she worshipped, sang, and for many years directed the choir.

Dottie is survived by her son, Jon "Jack" (Sandra) Pautz; special nephew Terry Brick; six grandchildren: Traci (Jeff) Martens, Amy (Jeremy) Humecki, Cassie Blom, Duane Blom, Perry Blom, Mike Pautz; three great-grandchildren: Rachel (Jordan) Honzik, Sarah Martens, Leanna (mother, Michelle) Frisbie; and numerous other family members.

Along with her parents, Dottie was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh; brother and sister-in-law, LeRoy "Sonny" and Bernice Breitenbach; sister and brother-in-law Olive "Tuddie" and Bill Brick; daughter and son-in-law, Constance "Connie" and William "Bill" Frisbie; grandson Todd Frisbie; and grandson Christopher Pautz.

Due to current health restrictions, a private funeral mass for Dorothy will take place at St. Mary Catholic Church in Black Creek. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to Dorothy's family at www.muehlboettcher.com

The family of Dottie Pautz would like to express their sincere thanks to the angels at Living Tree Estates, who showed Dottie so much love and friendship over the last few years.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent