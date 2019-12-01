|
|
Dorothy Rowe
Appleton - Dorothy Mae Rowe, 90, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 29, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton. She was born on April 30, 1929 in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of George and Helen (Lahner) Ehrman. Dorothy worked as a secretary for Foremost Foods for many years. She was also very active in People of Praise and St. Pius X Catholic church. In her free time she enjoyed crafts, running, reading, puzzles and traveling. Dorothy also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Dorothy is survived by three children; Carol (Donald) Kronforst of Prospect Heights, IL; David Rowe of Andover, MA; Stephen Rowe of Appleton, WI. She also had seven step-children: Bill (Marilyn) Gedemer, Larry Gedemer, Bob (Ann) Gedemer, Mary (Mark) Gedemer-Jensen, Jane Latz, John Gedemer, Rick (Julie) Gedemer, five grandchildren; John (Natalie) Kronforst, Courtney (Jon Buczyinski), Colin Kronforst, Nicholas and Samuel Rowe and many step-grandchildren. She also had three great-grandchildren: Amelia, Whitney, and Devin Kronforst. Four brothers and sisters: Sister Marylyn SND, Joyce (Michael) Eibel, Joanne Williams, Robert (Fran) Ehrman and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, her first husband ,William Rowe in 1999, and her second husband, Fred Gedemer in 2018.
Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday December 3, 2019 at 11:30 AM at St. Pius X Catholic Church located: 500 W. Marquette Street Appleton, WI 54911. Fr. James Jugenheimer will officiate. Visitation will be at 10:30 AM until the hour of service at the church. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery at 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers please make any donations to People of Praise, 1806 South Lawe Street Appleton, WI 54915 per family request.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019