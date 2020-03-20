|
|
Dorothy Schroeder
Columbus - Dorothy Ann Schroeder 88, passed away on Wednesday March 18, 2020 at, "At Home Again" Assisted Living in Columbus, WI. She was born on June 17, 1931 on their family farm in Sherwood, WI, the daughter of John and Anna (Micke) Nettekoven. On July 9, 1953 she married Gilbert Schroeder at Sacred Heart Catholic church in Sherwood, WI. She enjoyed playing the accordion, sewing, gardening, cooking for family and her daily crossword puzzles. She was especially devoted to her special-needs daughter Gail and spending time with her children, grandchildren and other family and friends.
Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Jean (Randy) Brooks of Florida, Gail Schroeder of Appleton and son, Jay (Julie) Schroeder of Beaver Dam; grandchildren: Taylor (Jessica) Brooks, Amanda, Rebecca, Justin, Jordan, and Lucas Schroeder. Brothers: Jack (Fiancee' Mary Ann) Nettekoven, Ervin (Janice) Nettekoven, and James (Donna) Nettekoven, sister Connie (Eugene) Nett, sister-in-law Marilyn Nettekoven and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Gilbert Schroeder and infant son John Carl. She is further proceeded in death by brothers, sisters, and in-laws: Betty (Ed) Buchinger, Jerome (Wilma, Dorothy), Ollie (Shirley), Earl (Geneva), and Shirley Nettekoven.
Due to the necessary restrictions on public gatherings in these difficult times, services for Dorothy will be held at a later date to be announced by the family. Please check Valley Funeral Home website for further updates.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020