Dorothy Van HandelAppleton - Dorothy Mae Van Handel, age 82, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2020, at Peabody Manor. Dorothy was born in Kaukauna on January 13, 1938, daughter of the late Frank and Alice (Twinn) Ferrige. She graduated from Kaukauna High School and then went on to Beauty School. Dorothy was united in marriage to Gordon Van Handel on September 24, 1960, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, Little Chute. Sadly, Gordon passed in 2017.Early in her career, Dorothy was the proud owner of a beauty shop in Kaukauna. Later in her life she was also a real estate agent all while she focused on making a comfortable and loving home for her husband and children.Dorothy had a passion for fresh flower arranging, dinner parties, entertaining friends, Broadway shows and old classic mystery movies. But at the core of her spirit, she expressed great love for her two sons, husband, parents, sister and nieces.Dorothy is survived by her son: Cliff (Diane) Van Handel; daughter-in-law: Jennifer Van Handel; 4 grandchildren: Natalie, Nicole, Alex, and Vanessa Van Handel; many other relatives, and friends. Her son Bradley, passed away in 2013.Dorothy's family will hold a private celebration of life at a later date.