Dorothy Whitty
Menasha - Dorothy Lucinda (Remo) Whitty, age 89 has peacefully reunited with her Husband and Family on Thursday, September 12th 2019 surrounded by her loving family in her own home the way she prayed for.
Dottie is survived by her Sister, Dougleen (Glenn) Pokrandt, Children, Ron (Diane) Mingus Courtland CA, Doug Mingus, Menasha WI, Cathy (Tom) Broege, Oshkosh WI, Kris Whitty & Tim, Oshkosh and Kim (Larry) Jarvenpaa, Menasha WI, Daughter In Law Joanne Mingus, Taylor WI. All of her Grandchildren & Great Grandchildren that meant everything to her, along with the rest of her family and lifelong friends, Rick and Rosemary Schindler & Sue Muchowski. Myah, our husky, will miss watching over you Ma.
She is preceded in death by her Mother Yvonne (Kerr) Remo, Husband David Whitty, Sister's Sally Pitts and Jacquline Remo, Son Robert Mingus and dear friend MaryJo Zier.
Dottie was born on December 3rd 1929 in Oshkosh, WI to parents Douglas and Yvonne (Kerr) Remo. She was a proud graduate of Oshkosh High, class of 1946
Dottie will always be remembered loving the long drives in the country with her husband Dave looking at all the trees turn their beautiful Fall colors. Her Sunday meals with her family gathered around playing cribbage. Her quick wit will be laughed about for many years to come.
We are all here and connected because of her, and we will all cherish her smile and will feel the love she had for each one of us forever.
Dottie's personal wishes were to not have a funeral but to have you remember her in your prayers and memories.
The family would like to thank ThedaCare Hospice for all your care and support of us, while we all contributed to her peaceful transition. Heart of the Valley (Chris) for the kind and nurturing way you handled our Mother. The Family of Dottie Whitty
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 15, 2019