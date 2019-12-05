|
|
Dorothy Witkowski
Oshkosh - Dorothy E. Witkowski, age 95, passed away December 1, 2019. She was born October 27, 1924 in Chokio, MN, the daughter of William and Bessie (nee Claus) Willing. She married Anslem A. Witkowski on February 24, 1945.
Dorothy is survived by two daughters, Sally (John) Reck and Gena (Gary) Kranzusch; six grandchildren, Mark, Chuck, Nick, Larissa, Sam, and Kyle; seven great-grandchildren, Arianna, Eli, Owen, Nathan, Vanna, Wesley, and Gemma; three sisters-in-law, Betty Willing, Susan Willing, and Marge Willing, and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Anslem Witkowski whom passed away on February 24, 1975; granddaughter, Tammy Lynn who passed away February 18, 1971; parents, William and Bessie; her stepfather; sister, Bernice McKay; brothers, Ferdinand, Erville, Willard, and Raymond.
Dorothy began her married life in Neenah where she worked at Kimberly Clark for a time. She then took a job at J C Penney where she worked until retirement in 1985. She continued to live in Neenah until 2000 when she moved to Menasha.
In 2017, she moved to Park View Health Center where she received excellent care from the staff. A huge thank you and great appreciation to them for their caring concern. It takes special people to do what they do.
Dorothy was a quiet person, never wanting to be a bother to anyone, content to be with her family or by herself. She never complained because who would listen to that? She lived each day as it came to her, never wanting more than to go to the next day. She loved reading, crossword puzzles, crocheting, going to the cottage and occasional trips to the casino. She enjoyed watching the Packers and especially thought Donald Driver was the best on the field and off, and the Brewers even though she would be so mad at them. She also enjoyed watching her boy Dale Earnhardt Jr. of NASCAR. But the most enjoyment came from watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She just loved to watch them and marveled at their awe of the world. She would hold great conversations with them or just sit and rock. She was known to them as Gramma Dot and then as GG Dot.
A gathering to celebrate Dorothy's life will be held at St Gabriel the Archangel Church, 900 Geiger St., Neenah on Thursday December 12 from 10:00 am to 11:30 with a prayer service at 11:30.
Dorothy wants to let her family know she loves them, always have and always will.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019