Douglas Blaauw
Readfield - Douglas J. Blaauw, age 67, of Readfield, died on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Brewster Village in Appleton. He was born on November 13, 1952 in Pontiac, MI, the son of the late Andrew and Marjorie (Weeber) Blaauw. After high school, Doug attended Fox Valley Technical College where he received his associate degree in Automotive Technology. He then worked for Case/Ingersoll in Winneconne where he did assembly work and equipment painting.
On September 5, 1987, Douglas married Shelby (Rieckmann) Blaauw at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Zittau.
Doug loved bowling, trapshooting and hunting.
He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Zittau, where he served as an usher.
Doug is survived by his wife of 32 years, Shelby; two brothers, Tom (Corinne) Blaauw, Sussex, WI, and Jim Blaauw, Laona; a sister, Donna (Mike) Moore, Laona; his mother-in-law, Elsie Rieckmann, Appleton; and uncle John Blaauw, MI; two nephews, Chris (Heather) Blaauw, and David Blaauw; and a niece, Nicole (Scott) Hilbelink; four great-nieces and nephews, Joey, Isabella, Elizabeth and William Blaauw; many cousins, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents,his father-in-law, Arden Rieckmann and his sister-in-law, Kathy Blaauw.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 9077 North Rd.,(Zittau)Fremont. Rev. Mark Kinney will officiate. Burial will be in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday from 9-11AM.
Twenty two years ago, Doug received the gift of life through a kidney donation. In lieu of flowers, Doug's family asks that donations be made to Donate Life Wisconsin, so others may benefit from the gift of life.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020