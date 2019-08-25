|
|
Douglas H. Sell
Neenah - Douglas died suddenly on Saturday August 17, 2019. He was born July 19, 1971. He is survived by his son, Daemyen Patrick Johnson; his father, Jerald F. Sell (Nola); his sister, Kathleen Blair (Allan) and his brother, Michael Sell; step siblings, Kelly (Tim) Gitter, Terry Sullivan and Corky Sullivan; his nieces, Teaonnie and Gemma Blair. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother Gemma (Weyenberg) Sell and his Grandparents Harold and Roseanne Weyenberg, and William and Mae Sell. There will be no funeral. in lieu of flowers, please give to a . For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 25, 2019