Douglas Henry Grant M.D.



Douglas Henry Grant M.D., November 1946 - July 2020



On July 28th, 2020, Douglas Henry Grant passed from this life peacefully, surrounded by his four children in Appleton, WI. Doug was born in Madison, WI to Mary Lucille (Brodie) Grant and David Alexander Grant PhD. Doug graduated from West High School in Madison, and later from the University of Wisconsin-Madison (B.S. Chemistry '71 and M.D., '75).



Doug moved to Appleton in 1979 as a founding member of the Medical Arts Clinic on N. Oneida St., and continued to practice medicine with the clinic through its many mergers until his retirement from Ascension Medical Group in 2016. Doug's love for his patients and passion for medicine was evident throughout his medical career and led to many medical leadership positions in the clinic and at St. Elizabeth hospital where he advocated for patients and the ethical practice of medicine.



Doug lived a deep and full life in which he pursued a myriad of passions. Above all, he considered connecting to and sharing with others most fulfilling. He was a loving father to four children, whom he held in the highest regard, grandfather to seven grandchildren, a veteran, a cancer survivor, and a spiritual man who loved the outdoors. He also loved sports (especially the Wisconsin Badgers), reading, learning, photography, gardening, playing cards, and a good laugh.



Doug spent much of his free time walking, hiking, climbing, sailing or taking photos in the great outdoors. His enthusiasm for the natural world can be seen through his photography, native landscaping, his wild community garden, and the natural wonders he sought traveling with his family and friends (especially Grand Teton National Park). He eagerly shared this passion with his children, friends, and neighbors, and his legacy will live on through them.



Doug is survived by his four children: David Allen Grant (grandson Daniel Grant), Elizabeth Pearl Grant Lewis [Daniel Lewis] (grandchildren Bridger and Delilah Lewis), Jessica Lynn Grant Van Lankvelt [Erik Van Lankvelt] (grandsons Noah and Luke Van Lankvelt), and Allison Marie Grant [Eric Bjella] (granddaughters Maia and Madison Grant-Bjella); his siblings Marjorie Grant and Edward Grant; and his former wife Barbara (Latzko) Grant.



A memorial celebration will be announced in the future once covid safety concerns are alleviated and it is safe to gather together in celebration of Doug's life. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in Doug's memory to one of the following organizations: The Hearing Loss Association of America Fox Valley Chapter; Wild Ones Fox Valley Area; or the Grand Teton National Park Foundation.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store