1/1
Douglas J. Landeau
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas J. Landeau

Appleton - Douglas Laneau passed away on October 19, 2020, at his home in Appleton of a heart attack. He was born June 17, 1935, to Lloyd Sr. and Marcella (Moeller) Landeau, born and raised in Sturgeon Bay, WI. He graduated from Sturgeon Bay High School in 1953. He was drafted into the Army in 1958 until 1960. After basic training, he was transported to Germany.

He was employed with AT&T in Milwaukee, then transferred to Wisconsin Bell in Appleton, later back to AT&T but still in Appleton. He was with the company for 32 years. He and Beverly Bouche were married June 26, 1971. Doug enjoyed visiting with his nieces and nephew about what was going on in their lives. When Kevin married Doug's youngest niece Lynn, he got to know them too. They covered a lot of subjects from serious to humorous. Doug also liked fishing, reading, and bowling.

In September 2019, Doug fell at home and fractured the femur bone in his thigh. He spent a month in a physical therapy unit, then moved to an assisted living so he could continue his therapy. He came home February 29, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother: Lloyd Jr.; grandparents: Herman and Anna Moeller and Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Landeau; in-laws: Wilbur and Celia Bouche; uncle and aunt: Marc and Selma Moeller; brothers-in-law: Reg Bouche, Randy Bouche, and Jon Bouche; great nephews: Dillion Bouche and Kevin Propson. He is survived by his wife Beverly; sisters-in-law: Becky (Jerry Rance), Sue Sexel and Glenda Gigante; cousins: Patricia Osterberg, Mark and Chris Osterberg, as well as many nieces and nephews.

The funeral liturgy for Doug will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at ST. THOMAS MORE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1810 N McDonald St. Appleton. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until the time of Mass. The Mass for Doug will be livestreamed on his obituary page at www.wichmannfargo.com. A celebration of Doug's life will take place at a later date. Due to Covid-19, we understand if you choose not to attend the funeral. If you do attend, please wear a mask.

Many thanks to my sisters, Sue and Becky, my niece, Kathy Vandenhogen, and my god daughter and niece, Rene Petersen, for all the help they gave me. My niece Michelle Koehler and her husband Bruce who visited Doug and called him often. Thanks to Les Ruen, a good friend, who helped Doug while he was recuperating from his fall and afterwards. They also had some good fishing times.

Thanks to his breakfast buddies who visited him. They would meet once a week for breakfast and of course solved the worlds problem. He sure missed their company and was waiting until they could get together again.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Appleton Post-Crescent

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved